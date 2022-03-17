CBSE Board Exam 2021-22 Results: What to Expect from Final Marks Sheet after Term 2 Exams

CBSE Term 1 Results for Class 10th have been released while for Class 12th, results are expected within a week. Check out how the board will calculate the final result after the Term 2 Exams for Classes 10th and 12th.

CBSE Results 2021-22: This year, amid the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) introduced the two-exams policy by dividing the academic year into two terms - 1 and 2. While the Term 1 Board Exams were entirely in MCQ format, the Term 2 Exams for both class 10th and class 12th will be in subjective pattern containing questions of long and short answer type. CBSE Term 1 Results for Class 10th have been released while for Class 12th, results are expected within a week. CBSE Class 12 Result for Term 1 Exam 2021 is likely to be released offline like for class 10 that was released last week.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Mark Sheets for Term 1 Exam 2021-22

For the Term 1 Results, the board will not release any marksheet/passing certificate. The board will send only the theory marks of students to their respective schools. These marks, then will be combined with the internal Assessment /practical scores available with the schools.

The board will only release a combined marksheet after the declaration of term 2 results. Thus, the CBSE Class 10, 12 final result will be a combined score of terms 1, 2, and internal scores, which will be declared after the CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022.

Some major points to consider for the Term 1 and Term 2 Results 2021-22 are:

i. After conduct of Term 1 Examinations, result in the form of marks scored will be declared.

No student will be placed in PASS, Compartment and Essential Repeat Category after term 1 examinations.

ii. No Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate is being issued for the CBSE Term 1 Results.

iii. Only one Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate will be issued after Term 2 examination to have parity with the previous results.

iv. Final result of Class 10th and Class 12th will be declared after the CBSE Term 2 Examinations 2022.

v. The weightage of Term 1 and Term 2 will be decided at the time of declaration of Term 2 result and accordingly, final performance of a candidate will be calculated.

vi. Candidates will be placed in the Essential Repeat/Compartment/ Pass category etc. only after the declaration of the Term 2 result.

vii. The compartment examinations will be conducted based on the syllabus of Term 2 examinations.

viii. Online Dispute Redressal Mechanism for Term 1 examinations is made available immediately. This facility will be available till 26.03.2022. However, disputes will be decided along-with verification schedule after the declaration of Term 2 results.