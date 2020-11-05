CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Sample Question Paper 2021 with Marking Scheme

CBSE has released the sample papers and marking schemes for all subjects of Class 10 for which board exam will be conducted at the end of the current academic year. The CBSE sample papers are the only sources to know and understand the format of the question papers for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021. The CBSE marking scheme is also useful to understand the step-by-step marks allotment that will be followed during the evaluations of candidates' answer sheets. Here, we have provided the sample paper for Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy subject. Students with Book Keeping as one of their subjects in class 10, can download the sample paper and marking scheme to refer to them for making effective preparation for their upcoming CBSE Board Exam.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy (254) Sample Question 2020-2021:

TIME - 3 HOURS

Maximum Marks - 70

General Instructions:

(i) This question paper contains 30 questions.

(ii) Marks are indicated against each question.

(iii) There are two Case Based Questions (CBQ’s).

(iv) Answers should be brief and to the point.

(v) Workings to the answers should be given clearly.

1. Heavy expenditure undertaken on the advertisement for brand building at the time of launch of a product by a company is____ (Choose the correct alternative)

a. Revenue Expenditure

b. Capital Expenditure

c. Deferred Revenue Expenditure

d. Statement of financial position

2. A new machine was imported by Nishtha Ltd. from South Korea for ₹7,00,000 and 20% p.a. depreciation is charged as per reducing balance method. The book value of the machine at the end of the second year would be___________ (Choose the correct alternative)

a. ₹ 4,84,000

b. ₹ 4,48,000

c. ₹ 4,64,000

d. ₹4,72,000

3. __________is not a negotiable instrument. (Choose the correct alternative)

a. Bills of exchange

b. Promissory Note

c. Bearer cheque

d. Crossed cheque

OR

Maker of the bill is also known as __________ (Choose the correct alternative)

a. Bill Receivable

b. Drawer

c. Drawee

d. Reserve

4. Depreciation is charged on which of the following? (Choose the correct alternative)

a. Land

b. Sales

c. Plant and Machinery

d. Capital

OR

__________ is not a cause of depreciation. (Choose the correct alternative)

a. Wear and Tear

b. Obsolescence

c. Fluctuation in prices

d. Efflux of time

5. Bank Reconciliation Statement is the comparison of the bank statement with: (Choose the correct alternative)

a. Trading Account

b. Cash Book

c. Statement of Affairs

d. Sales Book

6. Credit balance as Cash book as on 31stMarch, 2020 is ₹ 30,750. The bank has debited ₹ 700 as bank charges and has credited ₹ 7,775 on account of interest.

Balance as per pass book should be_______ (Choose the correct alternative)

a. ₹26,475

b. ₹24,475

c. ₹ 23,675

d. ₹ 16,500

7. Cost of goods sold is equal to___________. (Choose the correct alternative)

a. Sales – Gross Profit

b. Sales + Gross Profit

c. Sales + Net Profit

d. Sales – Net profit

Read the following text and answer the questions (8-10) on the basis of the same: Gopi Chand started with the manufacturing unit of Solar Charkha in February 2018 and was nominated by the ruling government under Make in India awards. Gopi Chand wants to set up another unit in a nearby village and purchase land for premises there too. Given below is Trial Balance of Gopi Chand as at 31st March 2020.

Trial Balance as at 31st March 2020

Additional Information: 1. Closing stock at the end of year 2020 is ₹ 75,000.

8. Which of the following is not a financial statement prepared by a sole trader? (Choose the correct alternative)

a) Profit and Loss Account

b) Trading Account

c) Bank Book

d) Balance Sheet

9. Trading profit for Gopi Chand will be (Choose the correct alternative)

a) ₹ 39,000

b) ₹24,000

c) ₹ 99,000

d) ₹ 49,000

10. Total of Liabilities side for Gopi Chand’s business will be____________ (Choose the correct alternative)

a) ₹3,32,000

b) ₹4,18,000

c) ₹3,28,000

d) ₹3,10,000

The complete sample paper and its marking scheme can be accessed from the links mentioned below:

