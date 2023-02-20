JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Apply Before 20 Feb!

CBSE Class 10 Foreign language Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 10 Foreign language Paper Analysis 2023: On February 20, 2023, CBSE Class 10 board exam candidates appeared for the 2022-23 session examination of various foreign language courses offered by CBSE. Check  the CBSE Class 10 Foreign language Board Exam 2023 Paper Analysis and the official answer key here. 

Detailed CBSE Class 10 Foreign language Exam Analysis and Paper Review 2023

CBSE Class 10 Foreign language Exam Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 10 Foreign language board exam 2023 was conducted today on Monday, February 20, 2023 from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. The examinations were conducted for the Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo and Lepcha papers.

CBSE Class 10 Foreign language Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Official website

cbse.gov.in

Class

10

Subject

Foreign language 

Date

February 17, 2023

Time

10.30 AM to 01.30 PM

Subjects
016 Arabic
017 Tibetan
018 French
020 German
021 Russian
023 Persian
024 Nepali
025 Limboo
026 Lepcha

Difficulty level

Easy

CBSE Class 10 Foreign language Paper Review 2023

As per the students, the question paper was simple and easy. The subject experts mentioned that the paper was balanced well with questions from all verticals of the curriculum. 

CBSE Class 10 Foreign language Question Paper 2023

The question paper of CBSE Class 12 Foreign language examination 2023 will be updated here soon.

CBSE Class 10 Foreign language Answer Key 2023

We will provide the answer key for the Foreign language paper conducted today as soon as the official answer keys are updated by CBSE Board.

CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

CBSE class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

Important Resources for Class 10 CBSE Board Exam 2023

