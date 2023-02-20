CBSE Class 10 Foreign language Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 10 Foreign language Paper Analysis 2023: On February 20, 2023, CBSE Class 10 board exam candidates appeared for the 2022-23 session examination of various foreign language courses offered by CBSE. Check the CBSE Class 10 Foreign language Board Exam 2023 Paper Analysis and the official answer key here.

CBSE Class 10 Foreign language Exam Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 10 Foreign language board exam 2023 was conducted today on Monday, February 20, 2023 from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. The examinations were conducted for the Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo and Lepcha papers.

CBSE Class 10 Foreign language Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 10 Subject Foreign language Date February 17, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Subjects

016 Arabic 017 Tibetan 018 French 020 German 021 Russian 023 Persian 024 Nepali 025 Limboo 026 Lepcha Difficulty level Easy

CBSE Class 10 Foreign language Paper Review 2023

As per the students, the question paper was simple and easy. The subject experts mentioned that the paper was balanced well with questions from all verticals of the curriculum.

CBSE Class 10 Foreign language Question Paper 2023

CBSE Class 10 Foreign language Answer Key 2023

CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

