CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit (Communicative) Syllabus 2023-24: Download New Curriculum in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit (Communicative) Syllabus: The Communicative Sanskrit is now a part of the CBSE Class 10 curriculum. Check the syllabus of Communicative Sanskrit offered in CBSE Class 10 here. Download the detailed syllabus in PDF.

CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 Sanskrit (Communicative) 2023-24: In the current academic session, CBSE has introduced two new subjects in class 10 which are Sanskrit Communicative Sanskrit (Code No. 119) and English Communicative (Code No. 101). However, in class 9, the subjects have already been included in curriculum from the previous academic year. The communicative approach to teach a language focuses on linguistic competence and usage of language appropriately. With the addition of communicative English and Communicative Sanskrit, students who want to build a career in either language, have got increased choices to opt for.

In this article, we will be discussing the syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit (Communicative) that has been released by the board for the 2023-24 session. The Class 10 Communicative Sanskrit Syllabus mentions the course related details that include course structure, course content, marking scheme, question paper format and criteria of internal assessment for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023-24. Students must be thorough with their Sanskrit Communicative syllabus as it will help them create the right study plan and prepare the subject effectively for their year-end board exam. You can download the full syllabus in PDF from this article.

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit (Communicative) (Code No. 119) Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure:

Annual Board Examination 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3 Hours

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit (Communicative) section-wise weightage & suggested number of periods are as follows:

Section Marks No. of Periods A - Unseen Passage 10 25 B - Creative Writing 15 40 C - Applied Grammar 25 55 D - Seen Passage 30 80 Total 80 200

Internal Assessment will be for 20 Marks

Check the complete syllabus below:

SECTION A

SECTION B

SECTION C

SECTION D

Question Paper Format

Names of Chapters And Prescribed Textbooks

To check and download the full syllabus, click on the following link:

Also Check: