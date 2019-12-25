CBSE 10th Science Board Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 8 How Do Organisms Reproduce

Get here important MCQs on CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 8: How Do Organisms Reproduce. These objective type questions have been prepared to cover all the fundamental concepts occurring in chapter 8 and are provided with answers as well. Going through and practicing with these important multiple choice type questions will prepare students to attempt the one mark questions correctly in the exam.

MCQs from CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 8: How Do Organisms Reproduce

1. Which among the following is a unicellular organism that reproduces by budding:

(a) Hydra

(b) Planaria

(c) Yeast

(d) Spirogyra

Answer. (c) Spirogyra

2. Which among the following does not reproduce by spore formation:

(a) Penicillium fungus

(b) Yeast fungus

(c) Mucor fungus

(d) Rhizopus fungus

Answer. (b) Yeast fungus

3. The rapid spreading of bread mould on slices of bread are due to:

(i) Presence of large number of spores in air

(ii) Presence of large number of thread-like branched hyphae

(iii) Presence of moisture and nutrients

(iv) Formation of round shaped sporangia

(a) (i) and (iii)

(b) (ii) and (iv)

(c) (i) and (ii)

(d) (iii) and (iv)

Answer. (a) (i) and (iii)

4. The asexual reproduction in the Spirogyra involves:

(a) Breaking up of filaments into smaller bits

(b) Division of a cell into many cells

(c) Division of a cell into two cells

(d) Formation of a large number of buds

Answer. (b) Division of a cell into many cells

5. Reason for the greater similarities among the offsprings produced by asexual reproduction, is:

(i) Asexual reproduction involves only one parent

(ii) Asexual reproduction involves two parents

(iii) Asexual reproduction involves gametes

(iv) Asexual reproduction does not involve gametes

(a) (i) and (ii)

(b) (i) and (iii)

(c) (ii) and (iv)

(d) (i) and (iv)

Answer. (d) (i) and (iv)

6. The process of the division of cell into several cells during reproduction in Plasmodium is termed as:

(a) Fragmentation

(b) Budding

(c) Multiple fission

(d) Binary fission

Answer. (c) Multiple fission

7. The number of chromosomes in parents and offsprings of a particular species remains constant due to:

(a) Doubling of chromosomes after zygote formation

(b) Halving of chromosomes during gamete formation

(c) Doubling of chromosomes after gamete formation

(d) Halving of chromosomes after gamete formation

Answer. (b) Halving of chromosomes during gamete formation

8. A Planaria worm is cut horizontally in the middle into two halves P and Q such that the part P contains the whole head of the worm. Another Planaria worm is cut vertically into two halves R and S in such a way that both the cut pieces R and S contain half head each. Which of the cut pieces of the two Planaria worms could regenerate to form the complete respective worms?

(a) Only P

(b) Only R and S

(c) P, Rand S

(d) P, Q, R and S

Answer. (d) P, Q, R and S

9. The number of chromosomes in both parents and offsprings of a particular species remains constant because:

(a) Chromosomes get doubled after zygote formation

(b) Chromosomes get doubled after gamete formation

(c) Chromosomes get halved during gamete formation

(d) Chromosomes get halved after gamete formation

Answer. (c) Chromosomes get halved during gamete formation

10. The figure given alongside shows the human male reproductive organs. Which structures make sperms and seminal fluid?

(a) V makes sperms and X makes seminal fluid

(b) W makes sperms and Y makes seminal fluid

(c) X makes sperms and W makes seminal fluid

(d) Y makes sperms and V makes seminal fluid

Answer. (d) Y makes sperms and V makes seminal fluid

11. An organism capable of reproducing by two asexual reproduction methods one similar to the reproduction in yeast and the other similar to the reproduction in Planaria is:

(a) Spirogyra

(b) Hydra

(c) Bryophyllum

(d) Paramecium

Answer. (b) Hydra

12. Among the following select the statements that are true regarding the sexual reproduction in flowering plants?

(i) Fertilisation is a compulsory event

(ii) It always results in the formation of zygote

(iii) Offsprings formed are clones

(iv) It requires two types of gametes

(a) (i) nad (iv)

(b) (i), (ii) and (iii)

(c) (i), (ii) and (iv)

(d) (ii), (iii) and (iv)

Answer. (c) (i), (ii) and (iv)

13. Which among the following are not the functions of testes at puberty?

(i) Formation of germ cells

(ii) Secretion of testosterone

(iii) Development of placenta

(iv) Secretion of estrogen

(a) (i) and (ii)

(b) (i) and (iii)

(c) (ii) and (iv)

(d) (iii) and (iv)

Answer. (d) (iii) and (iv)

14. Which out of the following processes does not lead to the formation of clones:

(a) Fertilisation

(b) Fission

(c) Tissue culture

(d) Fragmentation

Answer. (a) Fertilisation

15. The ratio of number of chromosomes in a human zygote and a human sperm is:

(a) 2 : 1

(b) 3 : 1

(c) 1 : 2

(d) 1 : 3

Answer. (a) 2 : 1

