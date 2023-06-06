CBSE Class 11 History Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Deleted CBSE History Syllabus for Class 11 : Get here the in-depth elaboration on the deleted History topics from the latest CBSE Class 11 History Syllabus. Download the 2023-24 History syllabus and sample paper for better preparation.

CBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) is the Indian educational board that takes care of education at the national level. The system of CBSE is well renowned and one of the fastest in terms of technology and user experience. It releases its notification on its official website cbseacademic.nic.in. Recently, CBSE has deleted some topics from the syllabi of many subjects. The deletion was done in the senior and sub-senior sections that include classes 6 to 12. This change in the traditional syllabus was introduced considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation and its post-effects. To give students enough time for their psychological and physical development by taking off the extra burden from their bags CBSE has now released its updated syllabus.

Students might find difficulty in knowing what topics are exactly removed from the syllabus as the syllabus pdf seems complex and hard to match with the old one. To save your time, we have formed this article after doing word to word comparison of the old and latest syllabi. This article includes the list of topics and units that are no longer a part of the CBSE Class 11 History syllabus 2023-24. Also, check the NCERT rationalised content updated as per the new CBSE syllabus.

CBSE Class 11 History Deleted Syllabus 2023-2024

Earlier, there used to be 13 themes in CBSE Class 11 History syllabus that were distributed in four sections. Now, CBSE has dropped four out of 13 themes and reduced the syllabus by 30%. Check which topics are deleted from the list below.

Theme No. Theme Name Deleted Topics Section - I: EARLY SOCIETIES 1 From the Beginning of Time Complete Theme Deleted 2 Writing and City Life - Section - II: EMPIRES 3 An Empire across Three Continents - 4 Central Islamic Lands Complete Theme Deleted 5 Nomadic Empires - SECTION - III: CHANGING TRADITIONS 6 Three Orders - 7 Changing Cultural Traditions - 8 Confrontation of Cultures Complete Theme Deleted SECTION-IV: TOWARDS MODERNISATION 9 The Industrial Revolution Complete Theme Deleted

NCERT Class 11 History List of Rationalised Content 2023-24

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters Theme 1: From the Beginning of Time 8–28 Full Chapter Theme 4: The Central Islamic Lands 77–103 Full Chapter Theme 8: Confrontation of Cultures 168–184 Full Chapter Theme 9: The Industrial Revolution 196–212 Full Chapter

