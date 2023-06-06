CBSE Class 11 History Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Deleted CBSE History Syllabus for Class 11: Get here the in-depth elaboration on the deleted History topics from the latest CBSE Class 11 History Syllabus. Download the 2023-24 History syllabus and sample paper for better preparation.

Get CBSE Class 11 History Deleted Syllabus Here

CBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) is the Indian educational board that takes care of education at the national level. The system of CBSE is well renowned and one of the fastest in terms of technology and user experience. It releases its notification on its official website cbseacademic.nic.in. Recently, CBSE has deleted some topics from the syllabi of many subjects. The deletion was done in the senior and sub-senior sections that include classes 6 to 12. This change in the traditional syllabus was introduced considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation and its post-effects. To give students enough time for their psychological and physical development by taking off the extra burden from their bags CBSE has now released its updated syllabus.

Students might find difficulty in knowing what topics are exactly removed from the syllabus as the syllabus pdf seems complex and hard to match with the old one. To save your time, we have formed this article after doing word to word comparison of the old and latest syllabi. This article includes the list of topics and units that are no longer a part of the CBSE Class 11 History syllabus 2023-24. Also, check the NCERT rationalised content updated as per the new CBSE syllabus.

Read: 

CBSE Class 11 History Deleted Syllabus 2023-2024

Earlier, there used to be 13 themes in CBSE Class 11 History syllabus that were distributed in four sections. Now, CBSE has dropped four out of 13 themes and reduced the syllabus by 30%. Check which topics are deleted from the list below.

Theme No.

Theme Name

Deleted Topics

Section - I: EARLY SOCIETIES

1

From the Beginning of Time

Complete Theme Deleted

2

Writing and City Life

-

Section - II: EMPIRES

3

An Empire across Three Continents

-

4

Central Islamic Lands

Complete Theme Deleted

5

Nomadic Empires

-

SECTION - III: CHANGING TRADITIONS

6

Three Orders

-

7

Changing Cultural Traditions

-

8

Confrontation of Cultures

Complete Theme Deleted

SECTION-IV: TOWARDS MODERNISATION

9

The Industrial Revolution

Complete Theme Deleted

 

NCERT Class 11 History List of Rationalised Content 2023-24

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

Theme 1: From the  Beginning of Time

8–28

 

Full Chapter

Theme 4: The Central Islamic Lands

77–103

 

Full Chapter

Theme 8: Confrontation of Cultures

168–184

 

Full Chapter

 

Theme 9: The Industrial Revolution

196–212

 

Full Chapter

NCERT Books and Solutions for Class 4th to 12th

 

Also read:

 

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 (All subjects)

CBSE Class 11 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

