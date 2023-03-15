CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2023 Important Assertion-Reason Based Questions

Important Assertion-Reason Based Questions for Class 12 Economics: Check here the important assertion and reason type based questions of Section E in the CBSE Class 12 Economics exam 2023 for last minute preparation.

The CBSE conducts the term-end Class 12 board exams, and the next paper is of economics, an essential subject for commerce and humanities stream students. The economics exam is on 17 March. CBSE Class 12 Economics (code: 030) requires extensive practice and memorisation.

There will be two sections in the 2023 CBSE Class 12 Economics exam, one covering Macro Economics and the other Indian Economic Development. There will be 20 MCQs, 4 short answer questions of 3 marks each, 6 short answer type questions of 4 marks each, and 4 Long answer type questions.

In this article, we cover some important assertion and reason type questions along with solutions. Go through them to increase your chances of scoring top marks in the CBSE 12th economics exam.

Units Marks Periods Part A Introductory Macroeconomics National Income and Related Aggregates 10 30 Money and Banking 06 15 Determination of Income and Employment 12 30 Government Budget and the Economy 06 17 Balance of Payments 06 18 40 Part B Indian Economic Development Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991 12 28 Current Challenges facing Indian Economy 20 50 Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours 08 12 Theory Paper (40+40 = 80 Marks) 40 200 Part C Project Work 20 20

CBSE Class 12 Economics Assertion and Reason Type Questions 2023

a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

b) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

c) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false.

d) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is true.

1. Assertion (A): The goods which are used either for resale or for further production in the same year are Intermediate goods.

Reason (R): Intermediate goods are included in National Income.

Answer: c) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false.

2. Assertion (A): Goods that meant for final use and will not pass through any more stages for production or transformation is called a final good.

Reason (R): It will not under go any further transformation at the hands of any producer, but many such final goods are transformed during their consumption.

Answer: a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

3. Assertion (A): Poverty leads to environmental degradation.

Reason (R): Affluence in living standard is causing environmental degradation.

Answer: b): Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason is not the correct

explanation of assertion.

4. Assertion (A): The crude oil reserves are going down for the entire world and countries

need to find substitute fuel for crude oil.

Reason (R): A country that is dependent on imports for crude oil will demand more

crude oil in the future.

Answer: b): Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason is not the correct

explanation of assertion.

5. Assertion (A): Global warming contributes to increased financial commitments for the

govt.

Reason (R): Because of this the opportunity cost of negative environmental impacts

are low.

Answer: c): Assertion (A) is true but reason (R) is false

6. ASSERTION (A): Growth and social justice is the central objective of Indian planning.

REASONING (R): India opted for planning to utilize available resources efficiently and to establish social

justice.

Answer: (b) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

7. ASSERTION (A): Subsidies were, needed to encourage farmers.

REASONING (R): Any new technology is looked upon as being risky by farmers

Answer: (a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation

of Assertion (A)

8. Assertion (A): India has become a best destination for global outsourcing in the post reform period.

Reason(R): Favorable Government policies such as various efforts like tax holidays, tax concessions, availability of cheap labour etc. helped MNCs

Answer: (a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

9. Assertion (A): Poverty leads to environmental degradation.

Reason (R): Affluence in living standard is causing environmental degradation.

Answer: (b): Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

10. Assertion (A): In the past demand for environmental resources and services were much higher than their supply.

Reason (R): Reversal of supply and demand relationship is responsible for degradation of the quality of environment.

Answer: (d): Assertion (A) is false but reason (R) is true

