CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Paper Analysis 2023: On Friday, March 17, 2023, the CBSE board conducted 12th class Economics board exam 2023 from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. In this article, we have provided the class 12 CBSE Economics board exam question paper analysis by students and experts, download the link to the question paper PDF and the answer key for the paper.
CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2023 Key Highlights
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Official website
|
cbse.gov.in
|
Class
|
12
|
Subject
|
Economics
|
Date
|
March 17, 2023
|
Time
|
10.30 AM to 01.30 PM
|
Difficulty level
|
Average
CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Review 2023
The students emerging out of the examination centres all felt that the question paper was moderately difficult. The questions were from the syllabus but not completely direct. They required good conceptual knowledge and a grasp of the subject matter.
CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Preview 2023
Type of Questions asked in Today’s Economics Exam
The CBSE Class 12 Economics exam 2023 was for 80 marks, to be attempted within 3 hours.
CBSE Class 12 Economics 2023 question paper contained two sections:
- Section A – Macro Economics
- Section B – Indian Economic Development
- 20 Multiple Choice Questions type questions of 1 mark each.
- 4 Short Answer Questions type questions of 3 marks.
- 6 Short Answer Questions type questions of 4 marks each.
- 4 Long Answer Questions type questions of 6 marks each.
Section-wise Class 12 CBSE Economics Question Paper Review
- While some students found Macroeconomics easier, some felt that the Microeconomics section was easier and quicker to solve.
- There was some confusion in a few Multiple Choice Questions type questions.
- Short Answer Questions type questions of 3 marks each were to be answered in 60 to 80 words.
- Short Answer Questions type questions of 4 marks each were to be answered in 80 to 100 words.
- Long Answer Questions type questions of 6 marks each had to be answered in 100 to 150 words.
CBSE Class 12 Economics Question Paper 2023
|
Download CBSE Class 12 Economics Question Paper 2023
CBSE Class 12 Economics Answer Key 2023
|
Check CBSE Class 12 Economics Answer Key 2023
Challenging Areas in Economics Questions
According to the students, numerical questions felt a bit tough to solve. For both sections, the questions related to graphs, equations and numericals required good focus and concept knowledge.
CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023
CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.
You will be able to check your CBSE Class 12 Results by clicking on the link below: