CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 12 Economics Board exam 2023 was conducted today from  10.30 AM. Students have finished writing their papers and here are the students' reviews of the question paper. Also, get the direct link to download the question paper and check CBSE class 12th Economics answer key as well. 

Detailed CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Analysis and Paper Review 2023

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Paper Analysis 2023: On Friday, March 17, 2023, the CBSE board conducted 12th class Economics board exam 2023 from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. In this article, we have provided the class 12 CBSE Economics board exam question paper analysis by students and experts, download the link to the question paper PDF and the answer key for the paper. 

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Official website

cbse.gov.in

Class

12

Subject

Economics 

Date

March 17, 2023

Time

10.30 AM to 01.30 PM

Difficulty level

Average

CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Review 2023

The students emerging out of the examination centres all felt that the question paper was moderately difficult. The questions were from the syllabus but not completely direct. They required good conceptual knowledge and a grasp of the subject matter.  

CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Review 2023

Type of Questions asked in Today’s Economics Exam

The CBSE Class 12 Economics exam 2023 was for 80 marks, to be attempted within 3 hours. 

CBSE Class 12 Economics 2023  question paper contained two sections: 

  • Section A – Macro Economics 
  • Section B – Indian Economic Development 
  1. 20 Multiple Choice Questions type questions of 1 mark each. 
  2. 4 Short Answer Questions type questions of 3 marks.
  3. 6 Short Answer Questions type questions of 4 marks each. 
  4. 4 Long Answer Questions type questions of 6 marks each. 

Section-wise Class 12 CBSE Economics Question Paper Review

  • While some students found Macroeconomics easier, some felt that the Microeconomics section was easier and quicker to solve. 
  • There was some confusion in a few  Multiple Choice Questions type questions. 
  • Short Answer Questions type questions of 3 marks each were to be answered in 60 to 80 words. 
  • Short Answer Questions type questions of 4 marks each were to be answered in 80 to 100 words. 
  • Long Answer Questions type questions of 6 marks each had to be answered in 100 to 150 words. 

CBSE Class 12 Economics Question Paper 2023

Download CBSE Class 12 Economics Question Paper 2023

CBSE Class 12 Economics Answer Key 2023

Check CBSE Class 12 Economics Answer Key 2023

Challenging Areas in Economics Questions

According to the students, numerical questions felt a bit tough to solve. For both sections, the questions related to graphs, equations and numericals required good focus and concept knowledge. 

CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

You will be able to check your CBSE Class 12 Results by clicking on the link below:

CBSE Class 12 Results

FAQ

What are the Teacher reactions to the CBSE 12 Economics question paper?

The teachers felt that the CBSE Class 12 Economics was balanced with moderate difficulty to catel to students with various capabilities.

What are the Student reactions to the Economics question paper?

CBSE Class 12 Economics question paper 2023 was easy but lengthy with tricky numericals, as per the CBSE Class 12 Economics candidates.

How was the CBSE Class 12 Economics 2023 Exam Today?

The CBSE Class 12 Economics 2023 Exam was conucted successfully today. The paper was easy but lengthy. Check detailed exam paper analysis on Jagran Josh.

