CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

Dec 18, 2025, 12:27 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), India's national education board, has updated its curriculum. This document specifically outlines the deleted sections of the Class 12 English (Core) syllabus. Given the importance of English (Core) for students' academic progression and future opportunities, keeping abreast of these yearly syllabus changes is essential for effective exam preparation and achieving good results.

CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Subject: Deleted Syllabus 2026

Here’s a table that summarises the deleted syllabus content for the reading, note-making & summarizing, literature, and writing sections:

Category

Content

Reading

- Note Making and summarising

Literature

FLAMINGO

1. Poets and Pancakes

2. The Interview

3. Going Places

VISTAS

1. The Tiger King

2. Journey to the End of the Earth

3. Memories of Childhood

Writing

- Poster Making

- Business or Official Letters:

* Making Enquiries

* Registering Complaints

* Asking for and Giving Information

* Placing Orders and Sending Replies

- Speech and Debate

CBSE Class 12 English (Core) List of Rationalised Content 2025-26

The table provided below gives a clear overview of the chapters and page numbers for which content has been dropped. 

Textbook

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Flamingo

Chapter 2: An Elementary School Classroom in a Slum

92–94

Full Chapter

Vistas

Chapter 5: Should Wizard Hit Mommy

48–55

Full Chapter

Chapter 7: Evans Tries an O-Level

70–92

Full Chapter

Check:

The NCERT Class 12 English book is widely regarded as the top resource for preparing for the English board examinations. This is largely because the curriculum is developed by experts, ensuring a consistent, high-quality standard of education for all students. You can find the NCERT Class 12 English book below:

