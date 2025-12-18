CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), a national-level board of education in India, has revised its curriculum. This article details the deleted portions of the English (Core) syllabus for Class 12. Staying informed about these annual syllabus updates is crucial for students to prepare effectively and achieve high scores in their exams, as English (Core) is a vital subject for their long-term learning and future endeavors.
CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Subject: Deleted Syllabus 2026
Here’s a table that summarises the deleted syllabus content for the reading, note-making & summarizing, literature, and writing sections:
|
Category
|
Content
|
Reading
|
- Note Making and summarising
|
Literature
|
FLAMINGO
|
1. Poets and Pancakes
|
2. The Interview
|
3. Going Places
|
VISTAS
|
1. The Tiger King
|
2. Journey to the End of the Earth
|
3. Memories of Childhood
|
Writing
|
- Poster Making
|
- Business or Official Letters:
|
* Making Enquiries
|
* Registering Complaints
|
* Asking for and Giving Information
|
* Placing Orders and Sending Replies
|
- Speech and Debate
CBSE Class 12 English (Core) List of Rationalised Content 2025-26
The table provided below gives a clear overview of the chapters and page numbers for which content has been dropped.
|
Textbook
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Flamingo
|
Chapter 2: An Elementary School Classroom in a Slum
|
92–94
|
Full Chapter
|
Vistas
|
Chapter 5: Should Wizard Hit Mommy
|
48–55
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 7: Evans Tries an O-Level
|
70–92
|
Full Chapter
Check:
- CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF
- CBSE FINAL DATE SHEET 2025-2026
- CBSE Class 12 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
The NCERT Class 12 English book is widely regarded as the top resource for preparing for the English board examinations. This is largely because the curriculum is developed by experts, ensuring a consistent, high-quality standard of education for all students. You can find the NCERT Class 12 English book below:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation