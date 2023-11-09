CBSE Class 12 English Study Plan 2024: Time Table and Preparation Tips

CBSE Class 12 English Preparation Tips 2024: Check tips and tricks to prepare well for CBSE class 12 English board exam 2023-24 with self study time table, important topics and previous year papers.

CBSE Class 12 English Study Plan, Time Table and Important Topics: English is a subject in CBSE Class 12 that can be scoring, but it requires a strong command of the language. There are two papers, English Core (301) and English Elective (001) and both the papers require practise. While it might seem easy, CBSE question papers are known for being lengthy and tricky. It is not that the subject is difficult but it requires practice. Even students with English as their mother tongue can struggle in CBSE exams if they don't take it seriously! Broadly, the English question paper for CBSE 12th class can be divided int two parts. Comprehension and grammar sections need concise answers, while creative writing and literature sections require detailed, creative and descriptive responses. Knowing what to write, how to write, and how much to write is crucial. 

CBSE Class 12 English Marking Scheme 2023-24

Check the marking schemes for the core and elective papers of English for CBSE Class 12 board exam 2023-24 students:

CBSE Class 12 English Core Marking Scheme 2023-24

Section

Marking Criteria 

Marks

A- Reading Skills

Each question is typically worth 1 to 2 marks. MCQ, one-word, fill-in-the-blank and one-liner questions. 

22

B- Creative Writing Sills 

Marks are allocated based on the quality of writing and the correctness of grammar.

18

C- Literature Textbook and Supplementary Reading Text

Marks are distributed among different types of questions, such as short-answer, long-answer, and essay-type questions.

40

 

Total

80

Parameters for Assessment

The listening and speaking skills are to be assessed on the following parameters:

a. Interactive competence (Initiation & turn taking, relevance to the topic)

b. Fluency (cohesion, coherence and speed of delivery)

c. Pronunciation

d. Language (grammar and vocabulary)

20

 

Grand Total

100



CBSE Class 12 English Elective Marking Scheme 2023-24

Section

Marking Criteria

Total marks

A- Reading Skills

 

20

 

Passage one (12 Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions, out of 15)

12

Poem (4 out of 5 multiple choice questions / Objective Type Questions)

4

Passage two (4 out of 5 multiple choice questions / Objective Type Questions)

4

B- Grammar and writing

 

28

 

Applied Grammar (Eight multiple-choice questions / Objective Type Questions, out of ten)

8

Creative Writing (Three Long Writing Tasks, out of four, to be answered in 120-150 words each )

(5x3)15

One Long Writing Task out of two to be answered in 120-150 words

5

C- Literature and fiction

Textbook

22

Reference to the Context 

One Prose extract, out of two

6

 

One Poetry extract, out of two

6

 

One Short Answer Question, out of two

2

 

One Short Answer Question, out of two (40-50 words)

3

 

One Long Answer Question, out of two (120-150 words)

5

Fiction

 

10 

 

One Short Answer Question, out of two (30-40 words)

2

 

One Short Answer Question, out of two (40-50 words)

3

 

One Long Answer Question, out of two (120-150 words)

5

 

Total

80

Seminar
  • Presentation
  • Poetry reading
  • Conducting a theatre workshop

20

 

Total

20

Grand Total

100

CBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2024

Check below the exam pattern for CBSE 12th class English Core and English Elective:

 

CBSE Class 12 English Core Exam Pattern 2024

Section

Competencies

Total marks

A- Reading Skills

Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary, summarizing and using appropriate format/s.

1 and 2 mark questions

22

B- Creative Writing Sills 

Conceptual Understanding, application of rules, Analysis, Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluation and creativity.

4 and 5 mark questions

18

C- Literature Text Book and Supplementary Reading Text

Recalling, reasoning, critical thinking, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, creativity with fluency. 

2, 4, 5 and 6 mark questions. These might be divided into 1 to 2-mark questions. 

40

 

Total

80

Internal Assessment

Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills  

  • Listening  
  • Speaking

10


5+5

Project Work+Viva

10

 

Total

20

Grand Total

100

 

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Exam Pattern 2024

Section

Competencies

Total marks

% Weightage

Reading Comprehension

Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary, summarizing and using appropriate format/s

20

25%

Applied Grammar

Applying appropriate language conventions comprehension using structures interactively, application, accuracy

8

10%

Creative Writing

Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluating, and creativity with Fluency.

20

25%

Textbook 

Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, and creativity with fluency

22

27.5%

Fiction

Recalling, reasoning, appreciating interventions, illustrating with relevant quotations from the text, inferring, analyzing, evaluating and creating, giving opinions, justifying with fluency

10

12.50%

 

Total

80

100%

Seminar

Seeking information and clarifying, illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, reasoning, diction, articulation clarity of pronunciation, using appropriate language conventions Addressing participants using appropriate titles or nomenclatures and overall fluency

20

-

 

Grand Total

100

 

CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2024 Study Plan

English language and literature requires nothing bu regular practice. You cannot master this language in a night's or week's time. Hence, you must devote some time on a regular basis if you want to score in the paper.

Reading Skills

Practice unseem passages once a week.

Grammar and Creative Writing Sills 

Twice a week, students must solve grammatical questions and practice writing notices, essays, letters, etc.

Literature Textbook and Supplementary Reading Text

Keep reading your textbooks prose and poetry portions everyday or alternate days. This will ensure that you are familiar with the  complete text and do not have to memorise everything a few nights before the exam.

CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2024 Important Resources

