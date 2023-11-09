CBSE Class 12 English Study Plan 2024: Time Table and Preparation Tips

CBSE Class 12 English Study Plan, Time Table and Important Topics: English is a subject in CBSE Class 12 that can be scoring, but it requires a strong command of the language. There are two papers, English Core (301) and English Elective (001) and both the papers require practise. While it might seem easy, CBSE question papers are known for being lengthy and tricky. It is not that the subject is difficult but it requires practice. Even students with English as their mother tongue can struggle in CBSE exams if they don't take it seriously! Broadly, the English question paper for CBSE 12th class can be divided int two parts. Comprehension and grammar sections need concise answers, while creative writing and literature sections require detailed, creative and descriptive responses. Knowing what to write, how to write, and how much to write is crucial.
CBSE Class 12 English Marking Scheme 2023-24
Check the marking schemes for the core and elective papers of English for CBSE Class 12 board exam 2023-24 students:
|
CBSE Class 12 English Core Marking Scheme 2023-24
|
Section
|
Marking Criteria
|
Marks
|
A- Reading Skills
|
Each question is typically worth 1 to 2 marks. MCQ, one-word, fill-in-the-blank and one-liner questions.
|
22
|
B- Creative Writing Sills
|
Marks are allocated based on the quality of writing and the correctness of grammar.
|
18
|
C- Literature Textbook and Supplementary Reading Text
|
Marks are distributed among different types of questions, such as short-answer, long-answer, and essay-type questions.
|
40
|
|
Total
|
80
|
Parameters for Assessment
|
The listening and speaking skills are to be assessed on the following parameters:
a. Interactive competence (Initiation & turn taking, relevance to the topic)
b. Fluency (cohesion, coherence and speed of delivery)
c. Pronunciation
d. Language (grammar and vocabulary)
|
20
|
|
Grand Total
|
100
|
CBSE Class 12 English Elective Marking Scheme 2023-24
|
Section
|
Marking Criteria
|
Total marks
|
A- Reading Skills
|
|
20
|
|
Passage one (12 Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions, out of 15)
|
12
|
Poem (4 out of 5 multiple choice questions / Objective Type Questions)
|
4
|
Passage two (4 out of 5 multiple choice questions / Objective Type Questions)
|
4
|
B- Grammar and writing
|
|
28
|
|
Applied Grammar (Eight multiple-choice questions / Objective Type Questions, out of ten)
|
8
|
Creative Writing (Three Long Writing Tasks, out of four, to be answered in 120-150 words each )
|
(5x3)15
|
One Long Writing Task out of two to be answered in 120-150 words
|
5
|
C- Literature and fiction
|
Textbook
|
22
|
Reference to the Context
|
One Prose extract, out of two
|
6
|
|
One Poetry extract, out of two
|
6
|
|
One Short Answer Question, out of two
|
2
|
|
One Short Answer Question, out of two (40-50 words)
|
3
|
|
One Long Answer Question, out of two (120-150 words)
|
5
|
Fiction
|
|
10
|
|
One Short Answer Question, out of two (30-40 words)
|
2
|
|
One Short Answer Question, out of two (40-50 words)
|
3
|
|
One Long Answer Question, out of two (120-150 words)
|
5
|
|
Total
|
80
|
Seminar
|
|
20
|
|
Total
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
CBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2024
Check below the exam pattern for CBSE 12th class English Core and English Elective:
|
CBSE Class 12 English Core Exam Pattern 2024
|
Section
|
Competencies
|
Total marks
|
A- Reading Skills
|
Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary, summarizing and using appropriate format/s.
1 and 2 mark questions
|
22
|
B- Creative Writing Sills
|
Conceptual Understanding, application of rules, Analysis, Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluation and creativity.
4 and 5 mark questions
|
18
|
C- Literature Text Book and Supplementary Reading Text
|
Recalling, reasoning, critical thinking, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, creativity with fluency.
2, 4, 5 and 6 mark questions. These might be divided into 1 to 2-mark questions.
|
40
|
|
Total
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills
|
10
5+5
|
Project Work+Viva
|
10
|
|
Total
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
|
CBSE Class 12 English Elective Exam Pattern 2024
|
Section
|
Competencies
|
Total marks
|
% Weightage
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary, summarizing and using appropriate format/s
|
20
|
25%
|
Applied Grammar
|
Applying appropriate language conventions comprehension using structures interactively, application, accuracy
|
8
|
10%
|
Creative Writing
|
Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluating, and creativity with Fluency.
|
20
|
25%
|
Textbook
|
Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, and creativity with fluency
|
22
|
27.5%
|
Fiction
|
Recalling, reasoning, appreciating interventions, illustrating with relevant quotations from the text, inferring, analyzing, evaluating and creating, giving opinions, justifying with fluency
|
10
|
12.50%
|
|
Total
|
80
|
100%
|
Seminar
|
Seeking information and clarifying, illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, reasoning, diction, articulation clarity of pronunciation, using appropriate language conventions Addressing participants using appropriate titles or nomenclatures and overall fluency
|
20
|
-
|
|
Grand Total
|
100
|
CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2024 Study Plan
English language and literature requires nothing bu regular practice. You cannot master this language in a night's or week's time. Hence, you must devote some time on a regular basis if you want to score in the paper.
|
Reading Skills
|
Practice unseem passages once a week.
|
Grammar and Creative Writing Sills
|
Twice a week, students must solve grammatical questions and practice writing notices, essays, letters, etc.
|
Literature Textbook and Supplementary Reading Text
|
Keep reading your textbooks prose and poetry portions everyday or alternate days. This will ensure that you are familiar with the complete text and do not have to memorise everything a few nights before the exam.