CBSE Class 12 English Study Plan 2024: Time Table and Preparation Tips

CBSE Class 12 English Preparation Tips 2024: Check tips and tricks to prepare well for CBSE class 12 English board exam 2023-24 with self study time table, important topics and previous year papers.

CBSE Class 12 English Study Plan, Time Table and Important Topics: English is a subject in CBSE Class 12 that can be scoring, but it requires a strong command of the language. There are two papers, English Core (301) and English Elective (001) and both the papers require practise. While it might seem easy, CBSE question papers are known for being lengthy and tricky. It is not that the subject is difficult but it requires practice. Even students with English as their mother tongue can struggle in CBSE exams if they don't take it seriously! Broadly, the English question paper for CBSE 12th class can be divided int two parts. Comprehension and grammar sections need concise answers, while creative writing and literature sections require detailed, creative and descriptive responses. Knowing what to write, how to write, and how much to write is crucial.

CBSE Class 12 English Marking Scheme 2023-24

Check the marking schemes for the core and elective papers of English for CBSE Class 12 board exam 2023-24 students:

CBSE Class 12 English Core Marking Scheme 2023-24 Section Marking Criteria Marks A- Reading Skills Each question is typically worth 1 to 2 marks. MCQ, one-word, fill-in-the-blank and one-liner questions. 22 B- Creative Writing Sills Marks are allocated based on the quality of writing and the correctness of grammar. 18 C- Literature Textbook and Supplementary Reading Text Marks are distributed among different types of questions, such as short-answer, long-answer, and essay-type questions. 40 Total 80 Parameters for Assessment The listening and speaking skills are to be assessed on the following parameters: a. Interactive competence (Initiation & turn taking, relevance to the topic) b. Fluency (cohesion, coherence and speed of delivery) c. Pronunciation d. Language (grammar and vocabulary) 20 Grand Total 100







CBSE Class 12 English Elective Marking Scheme 2023-24 Section Marking Criteria Total marks A- Reading Skills 20 Passage one (12 Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions, out of 15) 12 Poem (4 out of 5 multiple choice questions / Objective Type Questions) 4 Passage two (4 out of 5 multiple choice questions / Objective Type Questions) 4 B- Grammar and writing 28 Applied Grammar (Eight multiple-choice questions / Objective Type Questions, out of ten) 8 Creative Writing (Three Long Writing Tasks, out of four, to be answered in 120-150 words each ) (5x3)15 One Long Writing Task out of two to be answered in 120-150 words 5 C- Literature and fiction Textbook 22 Reference to the Context One Prose extract, out of two 6 One Poetry extract, out of two 6 One Short Answer Question, out of two 2 One Short Answer Question, out of two (40-50 words) 3 One Long Answer Question, out of two (120-150 words) 5 Fiction 10 One Short Answer Question, out of two (30-40 words) 2 One Short Answer Question, out of two (40-50 words) 3 One Long Answer Question, out of two (120-150 words) 5 Total 80 Seminar Presentation

Poetry reading

Conducting a theatre workshop 20 Total 20 Grand Total 100

CBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2024

Check below the exam pattern for CBSE 12th class English Core and English Elective:

CBSE Class 12 English Core Exam Pattern 2024 Section Competencies Total marks A- Reading Skills Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary, summarizing and using appropriate format/s. 1 and 2 mark questions 22 B- Creative Writing Sills Conceptual Understanding, application of rules, Analysis, Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluation and creativity. 4 and 5 mark questions 18 C- Literature Text Book and Supplementary Reading Text Recalling, reasoning, critical thinking, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, creativity with fluency. 2, 4, 5 and 6 mark questions. These might be divided into 1 to 2-mark questions. 40 Total 80 Internal Assessment Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills Listening

Speaking 10

5+5 Project Work+Viva 10 Total 20 Grand Total 100

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Exam Pattern 2024 Section Competencies Total marks % Weightage Reading Comprehension Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary, summarizing and using appropriate format/s 20 25% Applied Grammar Applying appropriate language conventions comprehension using structures interactively, application, accuracy 8 10% Creative Writing Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluating, and creativity with Fluency. 20 25% Textbook Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, and creativity with fluency 22 27.5% Fiction Recalling, reasoning, appreciating interventions, illustrating with relevant quotations from the text, inferring, analyzing, evaluating and creating, giving opinions, justifying with fluency 10 12.50% Total 80 100% Seminar Seeking information and clarifying, illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, reasoning, diction, articulation clarity of pronunciation, using appropriate language conventions Addressing participants using appropriate titles or nomenclatures and overall fluency 20 - Grand Total 100

CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2024 Study Plan



English language and literature requires nothing bu regular practice. You cannot master this language in a night's or week's time. Hence, you must devote some time on a regular basis if you want to score in the paper.

Reading Skills Practice unseem passages once a week. Grammar and Creative Writing Sills Twice a week, students must solve grammatical questions and practice writing notices, essays, letters, etc. Literature Textbook and Supplementary Reading Text Keep reading your textbooks prose and poetry portions everyday or alternate days. This will ensure that you are familiar with the complete text and do not have to memorise everything a few nights before the exam.