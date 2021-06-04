CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Core) Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Check CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Core) Syllabus 2021-2022 and learn the latest course content along with the examination pattern. It is applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22. Students having Hindi as one of their subjects should learn all the details available in CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Core) Syllabus 2021-22. The important portion of CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Core) Syllabus 2021-22 is given below.

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (New) PDF: All Subjects!

CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Core) Syllabus 2021-22:

CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Core) Syllabus 2021-22 contains essential data for the new academic session including section-wise weightage, course content to be studied in 2021-2022, books prescribed by the CBSE, instructions for the assessment. Download the CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Core) Syllabus given at the end of this article.

Class 12 NCERT books are often prescribed by the CBSE. In the case of Class 12 Hindi (Core) also, CBSE has recommended NCERT Books. All CBSE Schools are encouraged to use NCERT textbooks. CBSE question papers are also based on NCERT books only.

CBSE releases the new syllabus for classes 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th, annually. Students studying in these classes are encouraged to follow the new syllabus & learn from textbooks prescribed by CBSE. Students can also review other important resources provided by Jagran Josh.

jagranjosh.com has also provided NCERT Solutions, CBSE Sample Papers, NCERT Books, CBSE Practice Papers, Chapter-wise Important Questions and other essential resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Board Exams. Students can visit the School section available on the homepage of jagranjosh.com to check relevant resources and tips & strategies given by subject experts. Links to access some valuable articles are given below.