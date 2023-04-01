CBSE Class 12 Home Science Question Paper 2023: Download PDF & Check Answer Key By Experts

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Exam Paper 2023: Get here Class 12th CBSE Home Science 2022-23 board examination question paper in PDF format and download it for free of cost. 

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Question Paper 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education Home Science examination for 12th class was today, on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. In this article, we have provided the question paper PDF of CBSE Class 12 Home Science 2022-23. The direct link to download the question paper PDF has been attached towards the end of this article and students can download it in one step. Students can also check the question paper review and analysis shared by the candidates who appeared in the examination and the subject experts, in this article itself. 

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Paper Answer Key 2023 

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Question Pattern 2023

  • Max. Marks: 80 
  • Time Allowed: 3 hours
  • There are total 35 questions.
  • Question paper was divided into three sections-A, B and C.
  • Section A had 18 multiple choice questions.
  • Section B had  2 seven marks questions.
  • Section C had 4 four marks questions.  
  • In Section C itself, 2 five marks questions. 
  • Internal choices are given in some questions.

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Question Paper 2023

CBSE will release the official question papers and answer keys of Class 12 later on. 

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Question Paper 2023 PDF

Before the official question papers are released by CBSE, you can check the question paper and answer key available at Jagran Josh. Download the PDF of the CBSE Class 12 Home Science Question Paper 2023 below: 

Download CBSE Class 12 Home Science Question Paper 2023 PDF

