CBSE Class 12 Home Science Paper Analysis 2023: Expert Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Exam Analysis 2023: It was the fourth last day of the CBSE Class 12 examinations 2023. Today, on 1st April 2023, students of the Arts stream appeared for their Home Science exam. With all the last-minute turning of pages and discussing the topics they entered in their exam centers. Students were allowed to take the entry a few minutes prior to the scheduled time. After all the setting into the classrooms, sharp at 10.30 AM the questions were handed out. Students were given 3 hours of time to write the solutions on the answer sheet. At 1:30 PM the examiners collected the responses and allowed the students to take the exit from the exam hall. Well, that was tiring.

As per the experts, being a theory exam the Home Science 2023 CBSE paper was lengthy and covered the curriculum well. If talking from the students’ perspective, the exam was easier than expected, and the mark distribution was convincing based on the demand of the questions. The CBSE Class 12 Home Science 2023 exam paper had 35 questions in total. All questions were compulsory and were distributed into three sections.

You may refer to this article to check the detailed question paper analysis for the recently held CBSE Class 12 Home Science Exam. This article will take you through the highlights based on teachers' and students’ perspectives towards the paper. Download the CBSE 2023 Class 12 Home Science question paper and answer key as well.

Key Highlights from CBSE Class 12 Home Science Exam 2023

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 12 Subject Home Science Exam Date April 1, 2023 Exam Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty Level Medium

Class 12 CBSE Home Science Paper Review 2023

From students’ viewpoint, the question paper was easy to moderate with no out-of-syllabus questions. All the important topics were covered and the paper was designed as per the unit-wise weightage. The students have to hustle a little with the length of the question paper, except that, they face no disappointments.

Distribution of questions:

Section A has question number 1 to 18 (multiple choice questions) and are of 1 mark each.

Section B has question number 19 to 25 of 2 marks each and question number 26 to 29 of 3 marks each.

Section C has question number 30 to 33 of 4 marks each and question number 34 and 35 are of 5 marks each.

In some questions, students were given internal choices as well. The choices were from different topics to help students choose based on their confidence and understanding towards the topic.

Section-wise analysis:

Section A - 1 mark MCQs. To the point without any twisting of words. Options were clear.

Section B - Short answer questions. The questions were of optimum length and were clear to the students.

Section C - Long answer questions. The questions were straightforward with no errors.

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Question Paper 2023

Download CBSE Class 12 Home Science Question Paper 2022-23 PDF



CBSE Class 12 Home Science Answer Key 2023

Check CBSE Class 12 Home Science Answer Key 2023



CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

