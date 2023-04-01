CBSE Class 12 Home Science Answer Key 2023 and Question Papers, Download PDF All SETs

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Answer Key 2023: Class 12th CBSE Home Science board exam 2023 got over at 1.30 pm and students are gathered around discussing their examination. Find here the answer key to today’s question paper along with the PDF of the question paper and a detailed review by students and experts.

Class 12 Home Science Question Paper and Answer Key: Key Highlights

Board CBSE Subject Home Science Exam Date 1 April, 2023 Marking Scheme Status Not Released Official Website cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Paper Question Paper and Answer Key 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education hasn’t released official question papers or answer keys for CBSE class 12 Home Science exam 2022-23.

CBSE Class 12 Home Science 2023 Answer Key

1.Implementation of Red Ribbon Express (RRE) project was not supported by which of the following ?

(a) UNICEF

(b) UNESCO

(c) NYKS

(d) NACO

Answer: (b) UNESCO

2. Women cells have been created in Ministry of __ to look at the problems of women workers.

(a) Education

(b) Home Affairs

(c) Women and Child Development

(d) Labour and Employment

Answer: (c) Women and Child Development

3. __ provides hospitality to people who go hiking, undertake adventure sports, etc.

(a) Lodge

(b) Resort

(c) Furnished camp

(d) Motel

Answer: (c) Furnished camp

4. Ayesha is running a campaign on 'Girl Safety'. For effective communication, she has to prepare a short film for which knowledge of camera techniques and video production is required. Identify the skill needed to operate camera equipment correctly from the following:

(a) Creative skills

(b) Cognitive skills

(c) Technical skills

(d) Language and computer skills

Answer:

5. Name the colour harmony/scheme where only neutral colours are used.

(a) Split Complementary

(b) Monochromatic

(c) Achromatic

(d) Triadic

Answer: (b) Monochromatic

6. Identify the handicraft in the given picture and name the State where it is popular.

Answer: The Deities (Balabhadra, Subhadra and Jagannath) in Shola. It is a famous craft work of Orissa.

7. Your mother wants to purchase silver bangles. Which standardization mark should she look for in them?

(a) FSSAI

(b) Hallmark

(c) Woolmark

(d) ISI

Answer: (b) Hallmark

8. Abilities that enable people to behave in healthy ways, particularly in situations that challenge them are known as:

(a) Attitudes

(b) Life skills

(c) Values

(d) Physical labour

Answer: (b) Life skills

9. Match the following:

i. National Youth Policy ii. First SOS Children's Village iii. National Curriculum Framework iv. National Policy for Older Persons 1. 2014 2. 2005 3. 1964 4. 1999

Choose the correct option:

(a) i-4, ii-3, iii-2, iv-1

(b) i-3, ii-4, iii-1, iv-2

(c) i-1, ii-3, iii-2, iv-4

(d) i-3, ii-1, iii-4, iv-2



Answer: (c) i-1, ii-3, iii-2, iv-4

10. Match the following:

i. Food and Beverage department ii. Front Office iii. Housekeeping department iv. Support service department 1. Receptionist 2.Accountant 3. Chef-de-partie 4. Room attendant

Choose the correct option:

(a) i-3, ii-1, iii-4, iv-2

(b) i-1, ii-2, iii-3, iv-4

(c) i-2, ii-3, iii-1, iv-4

(d) i-3, ii-4, iii-2, iv-1

Answer: (a) i-3, ii-1, iii-4, iv-2

11. Identify the methods of washing clothes in a top-loading washing machine.

(i) Research Scholar

(ii) Tumbling

(iii) Calendering

(iv) Pulsation

Choose the correct option:

(a) (i) and (ii)

(b) (i) and (iv)

(c) (ii) and (iv)

(d) (ii) and (iii)

Answer: (c) (ii) and (iv)

12. Raghav wants to pursue a career in the field of Development Communication. Which of the following options may he choose?

(i) Research Scholar

(ii) Radio Jockey

(iii) T.V. Anchor

(iv) Visual Merchandiser

Choose the correct option:

(a) (i), (ii) and (iv)

(b) (i), (iii) and (iv)

(c) (ii), (iii) and (iv)

(d) (i), (ii) and (iii)

Answer:

13. Proportion of Golden Mean with respect to garment size is represented by the following ratios:

(i) 1:2:4

(ii) 2:4:10

(iii) 5:8:13

(iv) 3:5:8

Choose the correct option:

(a) (i) and (ii)

(b) (iii) and (iv)

(c) (i) and (iii)

(d) (ii) and (iv)

Answer:

14. Micronutrient deficiency is called,

(a) Goitre

(b) Anemia

(c) Hidden hunger

(d) Obesity

Answer: (b) Anemia

15. Professionals who deal with nutritional management of illness of an individual are referred to as:

(i) Clinical Nutritionist

(ii) Public Health Nutritionist

(iii) Medical Representative

(iv) Medical Nutrition Therapist

(v) Dietitian

Choose the correct option:

(a) (i), (ii), (iii)

(b) (i), (iii), (iv)

(c) (i), (iii), (v)

(d) (i), (iv), (v)

Answer:

16. Which of the following condition results when an individual's body weight is less than adequate weight for his/her age?

(a) Overweight

(c) Wasting

(b) Underweight

(d) Stunting

Answer: (b) Underweight

17. What is Public Health Nutrition concerned with?

(i) Promotion of good health at individual level

(ii) Promotion of good health at population level

(iii) Prevention of individual nutrition-related illnesses/problems

(iv) Prevention of community-related nutritional illnesses/problems

(v) Planning and implementing strategies for holistic nutrition

Choose the correct option:

(a) (i), (iii), (iv)

(b) (ii), (iii), (v)

(c) (i), (ii), (iv)

(d) (ii), (iv), (v)

18. Which of the following is not an example of tertiary health care ?

(a) All India Institute of Medical Sciences

(b) Primary Health Centre

(c) Medical College Hospital

(d) Specialised Hospitals

Answer:

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Marking Scheme 2023

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Question Paper 2023

