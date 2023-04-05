CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Question Paper & Marking Scheme 2024: Download pdf

CBSE Home Science Class XII Sample Paper Questions (2023-24): Download the sample papers, marking scheme, and other important resources for Class 12 CBSE Home Science.

Class 12 CBSE Home Science Exam 2024: Home Science is one of the academic electives on the list of the CBSE Board. CBSE Board is one of the well-known educational boards in India. Hundreds of schools both public and private are affiliated from this. The CBSE Class 12 Home Science curriculum is diverse as it contains six units. These six units are further divided into a total of 13 chapters. To help the students prepare effectively for this huge syllabus, this article provides a sample paper for the Home Science subject. After going through this article you will have a clear understanding of the CBSE board exam pattern and question language. Before starting with the sample questions it is important to know the general guidelines related to them. Let us have a look.

General Guidelines: CBSE Class 12 Home Science

All questions are compulsory. There is a total of 35 questions. Question paper is divided into three sections-A, B and C. Section A has 1 to 18 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) which are of 1 mark each. Question 14 to 18 are case-based questions Section B has question no.19 to 25 of 2 marks each and question no.26 to 29 of 3 marks each. Section C has question no.30 to 33 of 4 marks each and question no.34 and 35 are of 5 marks each. Internal choices are given in some questions. Support your answers with suitable examples wherever required. Time duration of the exam will be 3 hours. Maximum marks would be 70.

HOME SCIENCE (064)

SAMPLE QUESTION PAPER

CLASS XII 2023-24







SECTION A

Hot pant is an example of

a) Classic

b) Fashion

c) Fads

d) Style

Which of the following is not the guiding principle of ECCE?

a) Blend of textual and cultural sources

b) Experiential learning is emphasized

c) Based on only informal interaction

d) Health, well-being and healthy habits

Which Article of the Constitution of India guarantees equality of opportunity for all citizens in matters related to employment?

a) Article 16(1)

b) Article 16(2)

c) Article 26(1)

d) Article 36(2)

Name the psychologist who emphasized a supportive environment for young children.

a) Piaget

b) Maria Montessori

c) Vygotsky

d) Sigmund Freud

Which of the following method of washing is usually used in front load

washing machine?

a) Agitation

b) Pulsation

c) Tumbling

d) Crumbling

Aditya is wearing a dark pink kurta with light pink pajamas. The colour harmony he is referring to -

i. Analogous

ii. Achromatic

iii. Accented

iv. Monochromatic

(OR)

The shapes that do not resemble any specific objects are

a) Natural

b) Abstract

c) Stylised

d) Geometric

What is the full form of SEWA?

a) Self-employed women association

b) Self-employed work force association

c) Sustainable employability women artisans

d) Self-empowered women Association

Match List I with List II

List I (Youth Programmes) List II (Activities) A. National Service Scheme I. Adult Education B. Scouts and Guides C. Promotion of Adventure D. National Service Volunteer Scheme I. Adult Education II. Study of flora and fauna III. Organising Rallies IV. Tree plantation

Choose the correct option from the following

a) A – III; B – IV; C- II; D – I

b) A – IV; B – III; C- II; D – I

c) A – II; B – III; C- IV; D –I

d) A –I; B –II; C-III; D – IV

Match List I with List II

List I (Mode of communication) List II (Features) A. Radio B. Press C. Television D.ICT I. Economic activity II. Most popular III. Pillar of Democracy IV. Talk shows

Choose the correct option from the following

a) A – III; B – IV; C- II; D – I

b) A – IV; B – III; C- II; D – I

c) A – II; B – III; C- IV; D –I

d) A –I; B –II; C-III; D – IV

Ergonomics is the judgement of adjustment of humans and machines which involves the application of human biological sciences combined with engineering science to achieve optimum mutual adjustment of human work, with the benefit being measured in terms of human efficiency and well-being. It is important for

i Improving job effectiveness

ii Improve social interaction of workers

iii Reducing productivity

iv Improving Economic infrastructure of the country

Choose the correct option from the following

a) i and ii

b) ii and iii

c) i and iv

d) iii and iv

(OR)

Which of the following soft skills are required by a person who wants to join textile industry?

i. Learning effectively

ii. Positive health

iii. Communicating clearly

iv. Prevention of negative behaviour

Choose the correct option from the following

a) i and ii

b) ii and iii

c) i and iii

d) iii and iv

