Important CBSE Class 12 Biology Diagrams with Label and Explanations

CBSE Class 12 Biology Important Diagrams: Biology is a subject that cannot be studied without flowcharts and diagrams. These visual representations help us understand the complicated concepts of living systems easily. If you have never seen a human heart, will you be able to understand its functioning? No, right? This is why diagrams are an undetachable part of Biology.

This year’s CBSE Class 12 Biology students will be sitting for the 2024 board examinations. It is expected that they should be able to explain the concepts in easy language with the help of diagrams and flowcharts. One with a strong grasp of the subject can easily transform it into an illustration. This helps the reader to understand that the student has understood the concept well and hence increases the chances of scoring well. In this article, the important diagrams for Biology Class 12 NCERT are displayed. The diagrams are chapter-wise and well-explained. Check the Class 12 Biology important diagrams 2024.

Important Biology diagrams for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2024:

Below is the list of important Biology diagrams for Class 12. These illustrations will help CBSE Class 12 Biology students understand the concepts easily. Practice them for better grades in CBSE Class 12 Biology 2024 exam.

Chapter 1: Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants

Fig 1: A diagrammatic representation of L.S. of a flower

Stamen is the male reproductive part of a flower

Carpel (Pistil) is the female reproductive part of a flower

Chapter 2: Human Reproduction

Fig 2: Schematic representation of Spermatogenesis and Oogenesis

Spermatogenesis: Process of sperm (male gamete) production

Oogenesis: Process of egg (female gamete) production

Chapter 3: Reproductive Health

Fig 3: Surgical Methods of Contraceptives

Vasectomy: Surgical method of contraceptive in males

Tubectomy: Surgical method of contraceptive in females

Chapter 4: Principles of Inheritance and Variation

Fig 4: Dihybrid Cross

Phenotypic ratio:

Phenotype Ratio RY 9 Ry 3 rY 3 ry 1

Genotypic ratio:

Genotype Ratio RRYY 1 RRYy 2 RrYY 2 RrYy 4 RRyy 1 Rryy 2 rrYY 1 rrYy 2 rryy 1

Chapter 5: Molecular Basis of Inheritance

Fig 5: Double-stranded polynucleotide chain

Chapter 6: Evolution

Fig 6: Diagrammatic representation of Miller’s experiment

Chapter 7: Human Health and Diseases

Fig 7: Structure of an antibody molecule

Chapter 8: Microbes in Human Welfare

Fig 8: A typical biogas plant

Chapter 9: Biotechnology: Principles and Processes

Fig 9: E. coli cloning vector pBR322 showing restriction sites (Hind III, EcoR I, BamH I, Sal I, Pvu II, Pst I, Cla I), ori and antibiotic resistance genes.

Chapter 10: Biotechnology and Its Applications

Fig 10: Maturation of pro-insulin into insulin

Chapter 11: Organism and Populations

Fig 11: Representation of age pyramids for human population

Chapter 12: Ecosystem

Fig 12: Energy flow through different trophic levels

Chapter 13: Biodiversity and Conservation

Fig 13: Showing species area relationship

