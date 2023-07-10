Important CBSE Class 12 Biology Diagrams with Label and Explanations

CBSE Class 12 Biology Important Diagrams: Biology is a subject that cannot be studied without flowcharts and diagrams. These visual representations help us understand the complicated concepts of living systems easily. If you have never seen a human heart, will you be able to understand its functioning? No, right? This is why diagrams are an undetachable part of Biology.
This year’s CBSE Class 12 Biology students will be sitting for the 2024 board examinations. It is expected that they should be able to explain the concepts in easy language with the help of diagrams and flowcharts. One with a strong grasp of the subject can easily transform it into an illustration. This helps the reader to understand that the student has understood the concept well and hence increases the chances of scoring well. In this article, the important diagrams for Biology Class 12 NCERT are displayed. The diagrams are chapter-wise and well-explained. Check the Class 12 Biology important diagrams 2024.
Important Biology diagrams for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2024:
Below is the list of important Biology diagrams for Class 12. These illustrations will help CBSE Class 12 Biology students understand the concepts easily. Practice them for better grades in CBSE Class 12 Biology 2024 exam.
Chapter 1: Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants
Fig 1: A diagrammatic representation of L.S. of a flower
- Stamen is the male reproductive part of a flower
- Carpel (Pistil) is the female reproductive part of a flower
Download CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers and Marking Schemes 2023-24
Chapter 2: Human Reproduction
Fig 2: Schematic representation of Spermatogenesis and Oogenesis
Spermatogenesis: Process of sperm (male gamete) production
Oogenesis: Process of egg (female gamete) production
Chapter 3: Reproductive Health
Fig 3: Surgical Methods of Contraceptives
Vasectomy: Surgical method of contraceptive in males
Tubectomy: Surgical method of contraceptive in females
Chapter 4: Principles of Inheritance and Variation
Fig 4: Dihybrid Cross
Phenotypic ratio:
|
Phenotype
|
Ratio
|
RY
|
9
|
Ry
|
3
|
rY
|
3
|
ry
|
1
Genotypic ratio:
|
Genotype
|
Ratio
|
RRYY
|
1
|
RRYy
|
2
|
RrYY
|
2
|
RrYy
|
4
|
RRyy
|
1
|
Rryy
|
2
|
rrYY
|
1
|
rrYy
|
2
|
rryy
|
1
Chapter 5: Molecular Basis of Inheritance
Fig 5: Double-stranded polynucleotide chain
Chapter 6: Evolution
Fig 6: Diagrammatic representation of Miller’s experiment
Chapter 7: Human Health and Diseases
Fig 7: Structure of an antibody molecule
Chapter 8: Microbes in Human Welfare
Fig 8: A typical biogas plant
Chapter 9: Biotechnology: Principles and Processes
Fig 9: E. coli cloning vector pBR322 showing restriction sites (Hind III, EcoR I, BamH I, Sal I, Pvu II, Pst I, Cla I), ori and antibiotic resistance genes.
Chapter 10: Biotechnology and Its Applications
Fig 10: Maturation of pro-insulin into insulin
Chapter 11: Organism and Populations
Fig 11: Representation of age pyramids for human population
Chapter 12: Ecosystem
Fig 12: Energy flow through different trophic levels
Chapter 13: Biodiversity and Conservation
Fig 13: Showing species area relationship
Also Check