CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Paper Analysis 2023: Expert Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Exam Analysis 2023: Candidates appeared for their CBSE 12th Information Technology board exam today, 21 March 2023. Check the CBSE Class 12 Information Technology paper to review your performance, judge the difficulty level, download the question paper, answer key, and more.

CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Paper Analysis 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12th Information Technology board exam 2023 was held today, 21st March 2023. The exam was 3 hours long and was conducted countrywide from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM, with millions of students appearing and giving their best efforts. Information Technology is an important subject that is chosen by students of all stream students in class 12. Mastering CBSE Class 12 Information Technology course opens the door towards a career in the booming IT industry and also teaches many daily life skills related to computer literacy.

As such, Information Technology is a key exam in class 12, and most students want to know how they fared in the paper. In this article, we cover the in-depth analysis of the 2023 CBSE Class 12 Information Technology paper for students to judge their performance and get an hint of their expected exam scores. Check out the following sections to know more about the CBSE class 12 Information Technology exam analysis, question paper pdfs and answer key.

CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official Website cbse.gov.in Class 12 Subject Information Technology (802) Exam Date March 21, 2023 Exam Time 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM Exam Difficulty Level Moderate To Easy

CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Exam Paper - Expert Review 2023

CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Paper 2023 has now concluded, and students should begin preparing for the next exam. However, check out the detailed exam analysis here first.

Today’s CBSE Class 12 IT paper was moderate in difficult.

A few students felt the exam was challenging, but most thought it was easy.

The questions were direct and similar to the pattern of the sample papers.

According to our in-house experts, section A consisting of short objective questions, was the easiest and most scoring section of the exam.

The coding questions were slightly above average but manageable.

You can check the question paper PDF and answer key in this article. Stay tuned for more updates on the 2023 CBSE Class 12 Information Technology exam.

Type Of Questions Asked In Today’s CBSE Information Technology Exam

The CBSE Class 12 Information Technology paper consisted 2 sections and 17 questions, totalling 60 marks. The exam duration was 3 hours and candidates were given 15 minutes to read the question paper.

Section A is compulsory and contains 6 objective questions for 30 marks.

Section B is subjective and contains 18 questions carrying 30 marks. Students only have to attempt 11 questions.

CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Question Paper 2023

CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Answer Key 2023

When will CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 release?

CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in May or June 2023.

You will be able to view and download your CBSE Class 12 Results by visiting the links given below:

CBSE Board Result 2023

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023

