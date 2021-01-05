CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2020-21 & Important Resources

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2020-21 for all subjects (based on revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21) are available here. Now 12th CBSE 2021 Board Exam Dates are confirmed & students should now focus on practice and revision besides doing regular studies. When we talk about practice, then CBSE Sample Papers 2020-21 (Published by CBSE itself) are the most important resources. Latest CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2020-21 are also provided with CBSE Marking Scheme 2020-21 (also contains hints & answers). With the help of CBSE Marking Scheme 2020-21, students can easily understand the content of the answers.

As students will go through the latest CBSE Sample Papers 2020-21, they will also get to learn about the new paper pattern along with the difficulty level of the questions which are expected in the upcoming CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021. Hence it is one of the most important reasons why CBSE Sample Papers 2021 are given so much importance.

Students are advised to first download the CBSE Sample Paper 2021 (PDF) & honestly attempt each paper within the stipulated time (as given in the CBSE Sample Papers). Afterwards cross check their answers with the answers given in CBSE Marking Scheme 2020-21 (provided by CBSE Sample Papers 2020-21). This is a great way to get the maximum benefit from these sample papers.

Students are also advised to check other resources which are very important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021. Some of these resources are CBSE Toppers Answer Sheet, CBSE Syllabus, NCERT Textbooks, NCERT Solutions, Previous Years' Papers etc. These resources help students to prepare for CBSE Board Exams 2021 in less time. Jagran Josh has provided all these resources free of cost and links to access some of these articles are given below

