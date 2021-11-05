CBSE Class 9 & Class 10: Check Alternate Activities for Science Practical Work Recently Announced By The Board

CBSE has recently announced alternate activities for Science Practical work for Class 9 and Class 10. With an official notification, the board pointed out that the amount of time available to teachers for face-to-face education has decreased in the current academic session due to the school lockdown during the COVID pandemic. Furthermore, there have been few opportunities for hands-on teacher-guided practical practice in Science. In September 2020, the Board issued CBSE Circular No. Acad-65/2020, dated 02nd September 2020, advising schools on how to conduct practical work during the lockdown, advising them to use the OLabs platform to provide a virtual experience of CBSE curriculum-aligned experiments/activities for classes 9 to 12.

Additionally, the CBSE has curated a selection of alternative experiments that learners can conduct at home using simple, commonly available household materials. The hands-on exercises have been developed to produce similar learning outcomes for all of the lab experiments required for class 9 & class 10 in 21-22. A list of extra tasks from the NCERT lab manual is also provided for 9 (20 activities) and 10 (22 activities). Learners can use them to increase their grasp of science concepts.

These hands-on exercises come with step-by-step instructions, videos, and worksheets for students to keep track of their observations. To aid learners, the content package includes a list of materials required for each experiment, as well as alternate options. ThinkTac provided the content, which is also available on the Diksha platform.

While the activities and resources have been chosen to be safe for learners to undertake on their own, teachers must examine them before assigning them and notify parents if any specific activity requires supervision. The board will provide online training on how to use these activities, with details to be announced separately. As an annexure to this circular, a list of class 9 and 10 lab experiments, as well as links to hands-on activities that can be utilized as a substitute, is included. Link to access resources are given in PDF which you can download from this link.

