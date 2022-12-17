CBSE Class 12 English Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE English Previous Year Question Paper Class 12 : English is a crucial subject for all streams in CBSE class 12 and there is no better way to master it than solving previous year papers. Check English Core and English Elective Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12 with solutions in PDF format here.

CBSE English Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: 2023 is almost in sight now, and so are the CBSE class 12 board exams. Most students are in the final stages of their preparation and are busy attempting the pre-board exams.

English is one of the most important subjects in class 12 and is mandatory for everyone studying under the CBSE board. Also, English is a crucial subject for all streams in CBSE class 12 and is the primary medium of instruction in most institutions of higher studies as well.

It’s necessary to learn and succeed in English in class 12 and there is no better way to achieve that than by solving previous year papers.

On that note, we bring you English previous year question papers of class 12 with solutions and in PDF format.

English has two main divisions in CBSE class 12 - English core (Code: 301) and English Elective (Code: 001). The former is a mandatory course, while the latter is optional. We have covered the sample papers and updated syllabus of CBSE class 12 English Core and Elective both.

CBSE Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12 English

Check the CBSE Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12 English Here.

Importance of the English Question Paper for the CBSE Class 12 Students

English is a subject which often ends up as a thorn in the side of students. It’s one thing to be able to converse fluently in English and another to write answers. Speaking doesn’t always involve proper use of grammar.

However, the class 12 English Core exam tests students’ comprehension skills, memory, grammar and literature understanding. And all under a 3-hour time limit. Analyzing and solving the previous year question paper gives an idea about how questions are framed and the best way to answer them.

Why should one solve English Previous Year’s Question Papers?

English is a subject that requires a clear understanding of the material. But it’s even more important to know how to attempt the examination questions. CBSE class 12 English core is not a difficult course, but students frequently underscore because they either write too long or too short answers.

English answers have to be precise and error-free. Solving CBSE class 12 previous year papers of English is essential for practising how to write answers that’ll fetch top marks.

CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus (2022-23)

CBSE class 12 English syllabus is a blend of literature, poetry, comprehension, grammar and creative writing. Students have to study stories and poems of various acclaimed authors, write letters, advertisements, posters, and articles, and also read a novel. There are two prescribed books in English core, namely Flamingo and Vistas.

You can check the CBSE English Core (301) class 12 syllabus and unit-wise weightage below.

CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2022-23 PDF (NEW): Check & Download Revised Course & Exam Scheme

Another thing to know is that CBSE has updated the class 12 English syllabus for the 2022-23 exam session. Be sure to go through the deleted syllabus before attempting sample papers or previous year papers. You can check out the class 12 English core deleted syllabus below.

CBSE Class 12 English Core DELETED Syllabus 2022-23

English Elective (001) is a literature focused course that is optional in CBSE class 12. The recommended book for English elective is Kaleidoscope. The CBSE class 12 English elective syllabus is given below.

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2022-23: Download The Latest Curriculum in PDF

Significant portions of English Elective have also been reduced. Many chapters from the Kaleidoscope book are no longer included in the CBSE Class 12 board exam syllabus. You can check the CBSE class 12 English Elective deleted syllabus here.

CBSE Class 12 English Elective DELETED Syllabus 2022-23

CBSE Class 12 English Marking Scheme (2022-23)

CBSE also releases the marking scheme of exams and sample papers every year. They help students gauge the length of the exam, decide adequate word limits for answers, and then prepare accordingly.

Sample papers provide an idea of the exam blueprint and the unit-wise distribution of the questions. You can check out the CBSE class 12 English sample papers below.

CBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Paper 2022-23

The marking scheme reveals the answers and what are the key points the examiner hopes to see in the answer sheet. You can read and download the marking scheme for CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2023 below.

CBSE Class 12 English Core Marking Scheme 2022-23

The marking scheme and sample papers of CBSE class 12 English elective is given below.

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Sample Paper 2022-23: Download Sample Question Paper and Marking Scheme PDF

Also Check:

Flamingo, Vista: NCERT Solutions CBSE Class 12 English - Prose, Poetry (All Chapters)