CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Check Previous Year Papers of History Compartment Exams (2019-2015)

CBSE: Check CBSE Class 12th History  Previous Year Compartment Papers (2015-2019) for Class 12th English Core Compartment Exam 2020. Solve each paper before the exam for self-evaluation.

Sep 18, 2020 18:38 IST
CBSE: Class 12th History Compartment Exam 2020 is due for 29 September 2020. Students appearing in the exam are advised to solve previous year compartment question papers and sample papers issued by CBSE for revision and self-evaluation. In this article, we have provided links to previous year compartment question papers from the year 2019 to 2015. You can refer to these papers to check your preparation level and accuracy. 

 CBSE Class 12th Previous years’ compartment question paper will help the student to know the weightage of marks carried by each chapter. Based on that students can prepare for the exam, by preparing the important chapter which has more weightage. Students should use these question papers to test themselves and check whether they are prepared completely for the board exam or not. They should solve the questions in the given time duration, which will help to manage their timings during the final exam.

CBSE Class 12 History: Download Previous Years’ Paper (From 2019 to 2015) with Answers or Marking Scheme

Year

Question Paper

CBSE Class 12 History Compartment Paper - 2019

View/Download

CBSE Class 12 History Compartment Paper - 2018

Not Available

CBSE Class 12 History Compartment Paper - 2017

View/Download

CBSE Class 12 History Compartment Paper - 2016

Not Available

CBSE Class 12 History Compartment Paper - 2015

View/Download

Solving these questions papers will help students to revise the entire CBSE Class 12 syllabus once again. This will give a good idea to students on what types of questions are asked in the board exam and what will be the difficulty level of the paper. Based on this, they can prepare more effectively for the exam.

