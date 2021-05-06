CBSE Result 2021 For Class 10 To Be Announced By 20th June: Decision On CBSE 12th Board Exam On Or After 1st June After Assessing Situation Due To COVID-19 - Check All Latest Updates!

CBSE Result 2021 for Class 10th to be officially announced till 20th June online at cbse.nic.in. The decision on CBSE 12th board exam 2021 might be announced on or after 1st June. Recently CBSE has announced the assessment policy for class 10. As per this policy, CBSE Schools are going to play a crucial role in the assessment which in turn will help the board to timely declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board has cancelled the CBSE Class 10 board exam 2021 and postpones CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021. Besides CBSE board exams 2021, various state board exams & competitive exams (like JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021 etc.) have been either cancelled or postponed.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Important Dates

The board has recently released important dates for various activities along with assessment scheme for CBSE Class 10. As per the timeline, CBSE Result 2021 for Class 10 will be declared till 20th June. One can check about this update from the following link

CBSE Class 11 Students Can Choose For Any Combination Of Subjects:

In another important update, CBSE has clarified that Class 11 students are free to choose any combination of subjects provided that the subjects are being taught in the schools. You can check more details about this update from the following link

New CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 Released:

The board has also released CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for new academic sessions. Students of CBSE 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th can download the syllabus and can plan their studies for the new academic session. The link to download CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 is given below

