CBSE Result 2021 OUT for Various Posts, Download Junior/Senior Assistant, Steno Skill Test Result & Cut Off Here

CBSE Result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result for various posts including Assistant Secretary, Analyst, Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Junior Assistant and Junior Accountant. Candidates who appeared in the CBSE Exam 2021 can now download their result and cut off marks through the official website of CBSE.i.e.cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Skill Test 2021 for Senior Assistant, Stenographer was held on 20 February 2021 while for Junior Assistant Posts, Skill Test was conducted on 21 February 2021. Now, on the basis of merit, the selection list of the candidates have been uploaded at cbse.gov.in.

The board will shortly upload the marks of CBT and the result of the skill test on the CBSE website. The candidates may log in on the CBSE website to check their score. The candidates who have qualified in the CBT & Skill Test are eligible to appear in the document verification round. The board will intimate to the candidates the date and time for document verification.

The candidates are advised to download the attestation form which will be made available on the CBSE website and bring in duly filled triplicate copies of the same along with the three sets of self-attested photocopies of the documents on the day of document verification.

How to download CBSE Skill Test 2021 Result?

Visit the official website of CBSE.i.e.cbse.gov.in. Click on CBSE Skill Test 2021 Result for various posts flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. A PDF will be opened. Download CBSE Skill Test 2021 Result for Various Posts and save it for future reference.

Download CBSE Skill Test 2021 for Various Posts

A total of 357 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The online submission for the recruitment of Assistant Secretary, Analyst, Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant vacancies was started from 15 November to 23 December 2019. The candidates can download CBSE Skill Test 2021 for Various Posts by clicking on the above link.