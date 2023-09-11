CCRUM Recruitment 2023 Notification Out For Research Officer & Other Posts; Apply Online Link here

CCRUM Recruitment 2023: CCRUM has released the notification for the Research Officer and other posts in the Employment News (09-15) September 2023. Check the pdf, how to apply, the application process, eligibility and others.

CCRUM Recruitment 2023 Notification Out: The Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) has published recruitment notification in the Employment News (09-15) September 2023 for various posts including Research Officer, Hindi Assistant, Investigator and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within the 30 days from the publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

A total of 74 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the country. You can check all the details including eligibility, application process, selection method, salary, age limit and others updates here.

CCRUM Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

CCRUM Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Research Officer ( Unanani)-50

Research Officer (Pathology)-13

Investigator ( Statistics)-7

Senior Production Assistant ( Production & Marketing)-1

Hindi Assistant-1

Proof Reader-1

CCRUM Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Research Officer ( Unanani)-Candidates should have Post Graduate Degree (M.D.) in Unani System of Medicine from any University/Institution recognised by NCISM formerly known as CDIM.

Enrolment on the Central Register of NCISM/CCIM or State Register of Unani/ISM

Research Officer (Pathology)-MD in Pathology from a MCI recognised University/Institution.

Enrolment on the Central Register of MCI or State Register of Medical Council.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



CCRUM Recruitment 2023: Age in Years

Research Officer ( Unanani)-Not exceedings 40 years

Research Officer (Pathology)-Not exceedings 40 years

Investigator ( Statistics)-Upto 30 years

Senior Production Assistant ( Production & Marketing)-Upto 30 years

Hindi Assistant-Upto 30 years

Proof Reader-Upto 30 years

CCRUM Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For CCRUM Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts in the prescribed format as given in the Employment News to the address-Administrative Officer, CCURM, Jawaharlal Nehru Ayush Anusandhan Bhawan, 61-65 Institutional area, Opp D-block Janakpuri, New Delhi. Last date for submission of application is within the 30 days from the publication of the advertisement in Employment News.