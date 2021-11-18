Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2021 for 115 Posts, Apply @centralbankofindia.co.in From 23 Nov

Central Bank of India (CBI) has published the notification for recruitment of 115 Specialist Officer (SO). Check Vacancy Break-Up, Salary, Eligibility and Other Details.

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Central Bank of India (CBI), a leading Public Sector Bank, is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Specialist Officer (SO). The recruitment will be done through online mode on centralbankofindia.co.in. Central Bank of India SO Online Registrations will commence from 23 November 2021. CBI SO Online Application Link will be deactivated on 17 December 2021.

Candidates who would successfully apply for the post will be called for an online exam on 22 January 2022 and the admit card for the same shall be available on 11 January 2022.

A total of 115 vacancies are available for Specialist Officers in various specialists such as Income Tax Officer, IT, IT Security Analyst,Security Officer, IT SOC Analyst, Risk Manager, Financial Analyst, Credit Officer,Economist, Data Scientist, Security, Law Officer, Technical Officer(Credit), Data Engineer etc..

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2021

Central Bank of India SO Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – 23 November 2021

Last Date for Submitting Online Application -17 December 2021

CBI SO Admit Card Date - 11 January 2021

CBI SO Exam Date - 22 January 2022

Central Bank of India SO Vacancy Details

Economist - 1

Income Tax Officer - 1

Information Technology - 1

Data Scientist IV - 1

Credit Officer III - 10

Data Engineer III - 11

IT Security Analyst III - 1

IT SOC Analyst III - 2

Risk Manager III - 5

Technical Officer(Credit) III - 5

Financial Analyst II - 20

Information Technology II - 15

Law Officer II - 20

Risk Manager II - 10

Security II - 3

Security I - 1

Central Bank of India SO Salary:

JMG SCALE I - 36000-1490(7)-46430-1740(2)-49910-1990(7)-63840

MMG SCALE II - 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810

MMG SCALE III - 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230

SMG SCALE IV - 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890

TMG SCALE V - 89890-2500(2)-94890-2730(2)-100350

Central Bank of India SO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Economist - PhD in Economics/Banking/Commerce/Economic Policy/Public Policy. Minimum 5 years work experience in Commercial bank or any other PSU‟s.

Income Tax Officer - Chartered Accountant (preferably passed in one attempt). Minimum 10 years post qualification experience.

Information Technology - Full-time Master‟s or Bachelor‟s degree in Engineering disciplines like Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication or Master‟s in Computer Application from a University/ Institute recognized by Government of India or its Regulatory bodies OR Full time Master‟s or Bachelor‟s degree in Data Analytics/AI & ML/Digital/Internet Technologies from a reputed/recognised university/Institute. Minimum 10-12 years’ experience.

Data Scientist - Post Graduate Degree in Statistics/Econometrics/Mathe matics/Finance/Economics/Co mputer Science or B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science/IT from Indian University/Institute recognized by Govt. Bodies/AICTE. Minimum 8-10 Years of relevant post qualification experience.

Credit Officer - CA / CFA / ACMA with 3 years & above exp., OR MBA(Finance), MBA finance should be from recognized college / institute completed full time regular course with 4 years & above exp.

Data Engineer - Post Graduate Degree (or equivalent Diploma) in Statistics/Econometrics/Mathe matics/Finance/Economics/Co mputer Science or B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science/IT. Minimum 5 Years of relevant post qualification experience.

IT Security Analyst - Engineering Graduate in Computer Science / IT / ECE or MCA / M.Sc. (IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University / Institute. Minimum 6 years' of post basic qualification experience.

IT SOC Analyst - Engineering Graduate in Computer Science / IT / ECE or MCA / M.Sc. (IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University / Institute. Minimum 6 years' of post basic qualification experience.

Risk Manager - MBA in Finance or/& banking or its equivalent/Post Graduate Diploma in Banking or/& Finance/Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance or its equivalent/Post Graduate in Statistics. Minimum 3 years post qualification experience.

Technical Officer(Credit) - Degree in Engineering in Civil/ Mechanical/Production/Metallurgy /Textile/Chemical. 3 Years’ experience in TEV study/Project appraisal with Banks/FIs.

Financial Analyst / Manager –CA/ICWA or MBA with specialization in Finance from a reputed institute with 3 years’ experience .

For other posts, check detailed notification link.

How to Apply for Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2021 ?



The Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on Central Bank of India Official Website www.centralbankofindia.co.in from 23 November to 17 December 2021.