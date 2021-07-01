CGPSC Result 2021 Out for Assistant Professor Post for Computer Science and other Subjects @psc.cg.gov.in

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview result for the Assistant Professor Post for various subjects on its official website - psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC Assistant Professor Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview result for the Assistant Professor Post for the subjects Computer Science, Information Technology and other. All those candidates appeared in the interview round for Assistant Professor (Computer Science, Information Technology and other) post can check the CGPSC Result 2021 for Assistant Professor Post available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has conducted the interview for those candidates qualified in the written exam for Assistant Professor Post for Computer Science, Information Technology and Computer Application subjects.

Interview for Assistant Professor Post for Computer Science, Information Technology and Computer Application subjects was held on 15 -16 June 2021. Selection has been done on the basis of performance of candidates in written examination and Interview. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Result/Merit List of the Assistant Professor post for Computer Science, Information Technology and Computer Application subjects on its official website.

All such candidates appeared in the interview round for these posts can check the CGPSC Assistant Professor Result 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

CGPSC Result 2021 for Assistant Professor Post for Computer Application





CGPSC Result 2021 for Assistant Professor Post for Computer Science





CGPSC Result 2021 for Assistant Professor Post for Information Technology





You May Read Also

RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 83 Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Apply Online

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Services, Tehsildar and other Posts

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates



How to Download: CGPSC Result 2021 for Assistant Professor Post for Computer Science and other