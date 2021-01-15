CGPSC IMO Result 2021 Out for Insurance Medical Officer Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Check List of Shortlisted Candidates

CGPSC IMO Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam result for Insurance Medical Officer Post on its official website. Qualified candidates will have to appear for next interview round as per the selection process for Insurance Medical Officer Post. All such candidates who have appeared in the written examination for the Insurance Medical Officer Post can check the result available on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has uploaded the list of qualified candidates in the written exam for Insurance Medical Officer Post on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the written examination for Insurance Medical Officer Post conducted on 28 November 2020 can check their result available on the official website.

Commission has released the result three times for the Insurance Medical Officer Post for the Interview round. Commission will released the details of the interview schedule on its official website. Candidates who have qualified in the written examination for Insurance Medical Officer Post are advised to visit on the official website of CGPSC for latest updates.

Candidates can check the CGPSC Result 2021 for Insurance Medical Officer Post on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for CGPSC Result 2021 for Insurance Medical Officer Post





How to Download: CGPSC Result 2021 for Insurance Medical Officer Post