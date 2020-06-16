CGPSC Recruitment 2020 for 25 Assistant Director Posts, Apply Online @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Recruitment 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director (Agriculture). Interested candidates can apply online at psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC Assistant Director (Agriculture) Online Applications has been started at the official website of CGPSC. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply online on or before 14 July 2020. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 15 June 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 14 July 2020

Date for correction of online application form: 17 July 2020

CGPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Director (Agriculture) - 25 Posts

CGPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Post Graduation in Agriculture with 2nd Degree.

CGPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 21 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

CGPSC Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Pay Matrix Level - 12, Pay Band - ₹15600-39100 + GP ₹5400 (₹56100 Level -12)

Selection Criteria for Assistant Director (Agriculture) Posts

The selection of candidate will be done on the basis of Interview.

Download Official CGPSC Assistant Director (Agriculture) Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for CGPSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online at psc.cg.gov.in on or before 14 July 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submit applications for future reference.

Application Fee for Assistant Director (Agriculture) Posts

General/OBC - Rs. 400/-

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen - Rs. 300/-

