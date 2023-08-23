Chandrayaan 3: Check ISRO Jobs, Eligibility Here

Chandrayaan 3 landed, today, on the moon. Students can check career opportunities available at ISRO, the current job openings, required qualifications, the selection process, and other details.

ISRO Scientist Jobs 2023: Chandrayaan 3 made India the fourth country to soft-land a spacecraft on the moon on 23 August 2023. The Chandrayaan 3 mission is a significant step forward for India's lunar exploration program. it will

Most of us wondering how to get jobs in ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization). In this article, we provide information about the career opportunities available at ISRO, the current job openings, the required qualifications, the selection process, and other details.

ISRO Scientist Recruitment: Check Eligibility, Selection Process

ISRO scientists are highly skilled professionals and are responsible for the design, development, testing, and implementation of various space projects and missions. They play a vital role in advancing India's capabilities in space exploration, satellite technology, and related fields. ISRI releases the notification for the recruitment of Scientists from time to time on its official website (, isro.gov.in/Careers). Interested students can check the eligibility, selection process and other details below:

Eligibility: A Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Science with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 and age should not be more than 28 years as on the closing date of the application.

Selection Process: The selection process will be through a written test and interview. Single objective type paper consisting of two parts, viz. Part ‘A’ and Part ‘B’, with a duration of 120 minutes

Salary: 'SC' in Level 10 of the Pay Matrix

Other Jobs in ISRO

Other than a scientist, ISRO hires Technician ‘B’, Draughtsman ‘B’, Technical Assistant/Scientific Assistant/Library Assistant-A, Nurse, Assistant, Support Staff and other posts. From 10th passed to post graduates can apply for these jobs. To apply for jobs at ISRO, interested individuals need to keep an eye on the official ISRO website for recruitment notifications. These notifications provide detailed information about job positions, eligibility criteria, application procedures, and important dates.

Current Jobs in ISRO

Currently, ISRO is hiring Catering Supervisor, Nurse-B, Pharmacist-A, Radiographer-A, Lab Technician-A, Assistant (Rajbasha), Cook, Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’, Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’ and Fireman 'A’. The last date for the application is 24 August 2023

