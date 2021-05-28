CMOH Bankura Recruitment 2021 for 99 Posts of Lab Technician, Staff Nurse and other @wbhealth.gov.in

CMOH Bankura Recruitment 2021 Notification: Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Bankura has released the recruitment notification for the 99 posts of Medical Officer, Lab Technician, Staff Nurse and other on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 03 June 2021.

Candidates holding requisite educational qualification including Graduate in Medical Laboratory Technology/ Diploma/GNM Passes with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for CMOH Bankura Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for CMOH Bankura Recruitment 2021 Notification will get here complete detail including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit and qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

Notification Details for CMOH Bankura Recruitment 2021 Notification:

No. 1918

Date: 28 May 2021

Important Date for CMOH Bankura Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 03 June 2021

Vacancy Details for CMOH Bankura Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Lab Technician-6

CC Technician-6

Staff Nurse-52

Medical Officer GDMO-14

Medical Officer CCU-5

Specialist Medical Officer-6

Specialist Medical Officer Respiratory Medicine-6

Specialist Medical Officer Anaesthesia-4

Eligibility Criteria for CMOH Bankura Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Lab Technician-Graduate in Medical Laboratory Technology (B.Sc) or Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology

CC Technician-Diploma in CCU Technician or bachelor of CCU Technician from any recognized university.

Staff Nurse-GNM Passed from any institute registered in the West Bengal Nursing Council.

Medical Officer GDMO-MBBS and registered with WBMC.

Medical Officer CCU-MBBS with CCU/HDU trained and registered with WBMC.

Specialist Medical Officer-MBBS, MD (Physician)

Specialist Medical Officer Respiratory Medicine-MBBS, MC (Chest)

Specialist Medical Officer Anesthesia-MBBS, Diploma in Anesthesia.

CMOH Bankura Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





You May Read Also

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Services, Tehsildar and other Posts

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Apply for CMOH Bankura Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 03 June 2021 with all the original documents and one set of Xerox copy of all relevant documents with one copy passport size photograph at the venue mentioned in the notification.