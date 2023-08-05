CBSE Constitution As A Living Document Class 11 MCQs of NCERT Indian Constitution at Work Chapter 9

Constitution As A Living Document Class 11 MCQs: As students of Political Science and also as informed and responsible citizens of the country, all of us must know about the principles and ideas of the Constitution of India which stands as the base of the laws, rights, duties and responsibilities for the Indian Citizens and the Indian government. This article provides a comprehensive list of 10 MCQs prepared for revision of Chapter 9 - Constitution As A Living Document of the Class 11 NCERT book on Indian Constitution at Work. The PDF is also available to download. Click the link at the end of the article to download the PDF.

1. What is the underlying principle of the Constitution as a living document?

A) It can never be amended

B) It adapts and evolves with changing times

C) It remains static and rigid

D) It is only applicable to a certain group of people

2. Which of the following principles allows the Indian Constitution to adapt and grow with time?

A) Static Rigidity

B) Unchangeable Nature

C) Constitutional Stagnation

D) Living Document Approach

3. The concept of 'Basic Structure' of the Constitution was established by the Supreme Court in which landmark case?

A) Kesavananda Bharati v. State of Kerala

B) Golaknath v. State of Punjab

C) S. R. Bommai v. Union of India

D) Minerva Mills v. Union of India

4. The Constitution of India can be amended by:

A) The President of India

B) The Prime Minister

C) The Parliament

D) The Supreme Court

5. The idea of a 'Socialist' state was added to the Preamble of the Constitution by which amendment?

A) 42nd Amendment

B) 44th Amendment

C) 26th Amendment

D) 52nd Amendment

6. The process of Judicial Review in India allows the Supreme Court to:

A) Overrule decisions of the President

B) Interpret the Constitution and strike down unconstitutional laws

C) Take over the functioning of the executive branch

D) Declare war in times of emergency

7. Which article of the Indian Constitution deals with the amendment procedure?

A) Article 356

B) Article 368

C) Article 370

D) Article 395

8. The provision of Fundamental Rights in the Constitution can be suspended during:

A) Economic emergencies

B) Political crises

C) National holidays

D) Proclamation of a state of emergency

9. The 73rd and 74th Amendments to the Constitution are related to:

A) Reservation in educational institutions

B) Right to Information

C) Panchayati Raj institutions and Municipalities

D) Right to property

10. Which part of the Indian Constitution includes the Directive Principles of State Policy?

A) Part I

B) Part II

C) Part III

D) Part IV

ANSWER KEY: