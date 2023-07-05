CPCB Result 2023 Out For Scientist B & Other Posts: Download PDF Here, Check List of Qualified Candidates

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has released the result for the post of Accounts Assistant and Scientist B posts on its official website-https://cpcb.nic.in.

However you can download the pdf of the result for the above posts directly through the link given below.

It is noted that CBCB had conducted the written exam for the post of Accounts Assistant and Scientist B on 17th & 18th June, 2023. In view of online examination for these posts advertised through Advt. No. 02/2022- Admin.(R), the CBCB has released the result for these posts on its official website. Candidates appeared in the above exam can check the result obtained for the above posts.

According to the short notice released, CBCB will declare the final result for the posts as per Advt. No. 02/2022-Admin.(R) shortly on its official website.

You can download the CPCB Marks 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: CPCB Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the website of CPCB - cpcb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- Marks obtained by the candidates in the respective posts (excluding Scientist B) in the Written Examination Vide Advertisement No: Advt. No.02/2022 on the home page.

Step 3: Click on link and download the pdf for respective posts.

Step 4: Download the pdf and save it for future reference.