CSIR UGC NET Answer Key December 2019 to be released soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in

Answer Keys for Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam are going to release soon at its official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in. CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam was conducted by NTA in online mode on 15th December 2019 and at Assam & Meghalaya Centres on 27th December 2019. The answer keys of all the 5 subjects - Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences, will be uploaded on the official website along with question papers. Candidates will be asked to submit their objections (if any) against question/answer key in respect of all the subjects.

The Provisional Answer Key will be displayed on the NTA website - csirnet.nta.nic.in to provide an opportunity for the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Key. The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. The Candidates will be given an opportunity to make a challenge online against the Provisional Answer Key on payment of Rs. 1000/- per question challenged as processing charges.

CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 Minimum Categorywise Percentage

Below is the minimum category-wise percentage benchmark for both fellowship and lectureship as given below:

Minimum Categorywise Percentage for CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Category Minimum Percentage General, EWS & OBC 33% SC, ST and PwD 25%

NTA conducted the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2019 Exam first time in the online mode across 605 centres in 214 cities covering 5 subjects in two shifts. Total 2,74,345 candidates applied for CSIR-UGC NET December 2019 Exam.

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Gender and Category wise number of candidates Registered:

Category Male Female Transgender Total General 32374 64866 06 97246 EWS 9288 8627 02 17917 SC 20823 19519 01 40343 ST 6967 7491 02 14460 OBC 45432 58944 03 104379 Total 114884 159447 14 274345

CSIR UGC NET 2019 December Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The online exam was held to determine the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

The award of Junior Research Fellowship to the successful eligible candidates will depend on their finding admission/ placement in a University/ National laboratory/ Institution of higher learning and research, as applicable.

