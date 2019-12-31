Search

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key December 2019 to be released soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Answer Key will be released soon at its official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in. NTA conducted CSIR UGC NET December 2019 for the first time in online mode on 15th December and 27th December 2019.

Dec 31, 2019 15:08 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
CSIR UGC NET Answer Key December 2019 to be released soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in
CSIR UGC NET Answer Key December 2019 to be released soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in

Answer Keys for Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam are going to release soon at its official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in. CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam was conducted by NTA in online mode on 15th December 2019 and at Assam & Meghalaya Centres on 27th December 2019. The answer keys of all the 5 subjects - Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences, will be uploaded on the official website along with question papers. Candidates will be asked to submit their objections (if any) against question/answer key in respect of all the subjects.

Check CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Expected Cutoff

The Provisional Answer Key will be displayed on the NTA website - csirnet.nta.nic.in to provide an opportunity for the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Key. The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. The Candidates will be given an opportunity to make a challenge online against the Provisional Answer Key on payment of Rs. 1000/- per question challenged as processing charges.

Get CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Detailed Exam Analysis

CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 Minimum Categorywise Percentage

Below is the minimum category-wise percentage benchmark for both fellowship and lectureship as given below:

Minimum Categorywise Percentage for CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam

Category

Minimum Percentage

General, EWS & OBC

33%

SC, ST and PwD

25%

Click here to know the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Eligibility Criteria

NTA conducted the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2019 Exam first time in the online mode across 605 centres in 214 cities covering 5 subjects in two shifts. Total 2,74,345 candidates applied for CSIR-UGC NET December 2019 Exam.

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Gender and Category wise number of candidates Registered:

Category

Male

Female

Transgender

Total

General

32374

64866

06

97246

EWS

9288

8627

02

17917

SC

20823

19519

01

40343

ST

6967

7491

02

14460

OBC

45432

58944

03

104379

Total

114884

159447

14

274345

CSIR UGC NET 2019 December Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The online exam was held to determine the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

Check NTA UGC NET/ CSIR UGC-NET 2019-2020 Exam Calendar

The award of Junior Research Fellowship to the successful eligible candidates will depend on their finding admission/ placement in a University/ National laboratory/ Institution of higher learning and research, as applicable.

Click here to know CSIR UGC Net June 2019 Result & Cut-Off

Related Stories