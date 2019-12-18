Search

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2019 Exam Analysis: Exam Postponed in Assam & Meghalaya due to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Protest

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis: Find the detailed exam analysis of CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Online Exam held on 15th December 2019. Also, the exam has been postponed in the centres of Assam & Meghalaya amid Citizenship Amendment Act Protest. Let’s have a look at the detail of CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam.

Dec 18, 2019 12:22 IST
CSIR UGC NET Exam Analysis (15th Dec 2019): Exam Postponed in Assam & Meghalaya

NTA held the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam on 15th December 2019 for 2,74,345 candidates, covering 5 subjects in two shifts. The exam was supposed to be conducted in 605 centres in 214 cities. The exam was conducted in online for the first time. The examination for 7,772 candidates scheduled to appear on 15th December, 2019 from 24 Centres located in the States of “Assam” (Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar & Tezpur) and “Meghalaya” (Shillong) has been postponed. The revised date of examination for the States of Assam and Meghalaya will be announced soon.

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Gender and Category wise number of candidates Registered:

Category

Male

Female

Transgender

Total

General

32374

64866

06

97246

EWS

9288

8627

02

17917

SC

20823

19519

01

40343

ST

6967

7491

02

14460

OBC

45432

58944

03

104379

Total

114884

159447

14

274345

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam conducted online on 15th December 2019. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam.

New Exam Pattern of CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Online Exam

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Online Exam consisted of three parts as shown in the table given below:

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Pattern

CHEMICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

40

60

120

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

EARTH, ATMOSPHERIC, OCEAN AND PLANETARY SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

50

80

150

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1.32

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

LIFE SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

50

75

145

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

40

60

120

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

25

20

60

Marks for each correct answer

2

3

4.75

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking in Part A & B; no

negative marking in Part C)

0.5

0.75

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 25 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 25 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

PHYSICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

25

30

75

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

20

20

55

Marks for each correct answer

2

3.5

5

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.875

1.25

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 20 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 20 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

CSIR UGC NET 2019 December Exam Pattern and Syllabus

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis & Review: 15th December 2019

Part 'A' – General Aptitude was common to all subjects. Part 'B' consisted of subject related MCQs. Part 'C' consisted of Scientific Concept & Knowledge Questions.  So let’s have a look at the difficulty level of the questions asked in CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Online exam:

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis (15th December 2019 – Shift 1&2)

Subject

Difficulty Level of Questions

Good Attempts

Chemical Sciences

Moderate to Difficult

55 to 60

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

Moderate to Difficult

45 to 50

Life Sciences

Moderate

55 to 65

Mathematical Sciences

Moderate to Difficult

45 to 50

Physical Sciences

Moderate

45 to 55

Highlights of CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Online Exam

  • Candidates were required to attempt the maximum number of questions mentioned in the table given above in the Exam Pattern section. If a candidate attempted more than the required number of questions then only the First Set of required questions will be considered for scoring.
  • There was negative marking for wrong answers as per the exam pattern shared by the NTA (mentioned above in the exam pattern table).
  • All the questions were compulsory.
  • The exam was conducted in both English and Hindi Medium of Language. Candidates were supposed to answer the questions in the Language they opted before the exam.
  • Candidates were required to bring Admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it; One passport size photograph to be affixed on attendance sheet; and ID Proof.
  • Other than the above mentioned items candidates were not allowed to carry any other belongings to the exam.
  • The exam was postponed for the candidates who were going to appear at the Examination Centres located in the States of “Assam” (viz. the cities of Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar, and Tezpur) and “Meghalaya” (viz. the city of Shillong). The revised date of examination for the States of Assam and Meghalaya will be announced soon.

Important Points to Remember after CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Online Exam

Candidates who appeared in the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam must have a look at the below points for further selection:

Display of Answer Key for Challenges

The NTA will display Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the NTA website csirnet.nta.nic.in to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Key. The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. The Candidates will be given an opportunity to make a challenge online against the Provisional Answer Key on payment of Rs. 1000/- per question challenged as processing charges.

Result (31st December 2019)

The result of CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam will be uploaded on the website www.csirnet.nta.nic.in as per schedule. The tentative result date is 31st December 2019 as per the latest notification.

