CSIR UGC NET Dec 2019 Exam Analysis: Exam Postponed in Assam & Meghalaya due to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Protest

NTA held the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam on 15th December 2019 for 2,74,345 candidates, covering 5 subjects in two shifts. The exam was supposed to be conducted in 605 centres in 214 cities. The exam was conducted in online for the first time. The examination for 7,772 candidates scheduled to appear on 15th December, 2019 from 24 Centres located in the States of “Assam” (Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar & Tezpur) and “Meghalaya” (Shillong) has been postponed. The revised date of examination for the States of Assam and Meghalaya will be announced soon.

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Gender and Category wise number of candidates Registered:

Category Male Female Transgender Total General 32374 64866 06 97246 EWS 9288 8627 02 17917 SC 20823 19519 01 40343 ST 6967 7491 02 14460 OBC 45432 58944 03 104379 Total 114884 159447 14 274345

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam conducted online on 15th December 2019. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam.

New Exam Pattern of CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Online Exam

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Online Exam consisted of three parts as shown in the table given below:

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Pattern CHEMICAL SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 40 60 120 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.5 1 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. EARTH, ATMOSPHERIC, OCEAN AND PLANETARY SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 50 80 150 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.5 1.32 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. LIFE SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 50 75 145 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.5 1 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 40 60 120 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 25 20 60 Marks for each correct answer 2 3 4.75 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking in Part A & B; no negative marking in Part C) 0.5 0.75 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 25 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 25 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. PHYSICAL SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 25 30 75 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 20 20 55 Marks for each correct answer 2 3.5 5 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.875 1.25 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 20 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 20 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis & Review: 15th December 2019

Part 'A' – General Aptitude was common to all subjects. Part 'B' consisted of subject related MCQs. Part 'C' consisted of Scientific Concept & Knowledge Questions. So let’s have a look at the difficulty level of the questions asked in CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Online exam:

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis (15th December 2019 – Shift 1&2) Subject Difficulty Level of Questions Good Attempts Chemical Sciences Moderate to Difficult 55 to 60 Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences Moderate to Difficult 45 to 50 Life Sciences Moderate 55 to 65 Mathematical Sciences Moderate to Difficult 45 to 50 Physical Sciences Moderate 45 to 55

Highlights of CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Online Exam

Candidates were required to attempt the maximum number of questions mentioned in the table given above in the Exam Pattern section. If a candidate attempted more than the required number of questions then only the First Set of required questions will be considered for scoring.

There was negative marking for wrong answers as per the exam pattern shared by the NTA (mentioned above in the exam pattern table).

All the questions were compulsory.

The exam was conducted in both English and Hindi Medium of Language. Candidates were supposed to answer the questions in the Language they opted before the exam.

Candidates were required to bring Admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it; One passport size photograph to be affixed on attendance sheet; and ID Proof.

Other than the above mentioned items candidates were not allowed to carry any other belongings to the exam.

The exam was postponed for the candidates who were going to appear at the Examination Centres located in the States of “Assam” (viz. the cities of Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar, and Tezpur) and “Meghalaya” (viz. the city of Shillong). The revised date of examination for the States of Assam and Meghalaya will be announced soon.

Important Points to Remember after CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Online Exam

Candidates who appeared in the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam must have a look at the below points for further selection:

Display of Answer Key for Challenges

The NTA will display Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the NTA website csirnet.nta.nic.in to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Key. The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. The Candidates will be given an opportunity to make a challenge online against the Provisional Answer Key on payment of Rs. 1000/- per question challenged as processing charges.

Result (31st December 2019)

The result of CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam will be uploaded on the website www.csirnet.nta.nic.in as per schedule. The tentative result date is 31st December 2019 as per the latest notification.