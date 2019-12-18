CSIR UGC NET Dec 2019: Expected Cutoff/Minimum Categorywise Percentage & Previous Cutoff

NTA conducted CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam in online mode for the first time across different examination centres on 15th December 2019. The exam was postponed for 7,772 candidates who were going to appear from 24 Centres located in the States of Assam (Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar & Tezpur) and Meghalaya (Shillong). Candidates who have appeared for the exam must be expecting to clear the cut-off marks now. So based on the difficulty level of the Question Paper of 5 subjects – Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science & Physical Science, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam.

CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 Minimum Categorywise Percentage

Below is the minimum categorywise percentage bench mark for both fellowship and lectureship as given below:

Minimum Categorywise Percentage for CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Category Minimum Percentage General, EWS & OBC 33% SC, ST and PwD 25%

CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 Expected Cutoff Percentage

The difficulty level of the questions asked for the 5 subjects of CSIR UGC NET December 2019 exam ranged from ‘Moderate to difficult’. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off Marks for CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Expected Cutoff Subject General EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Science 45%-50% 35%-40% 40%-45% 30%-35% 25%-30% 25%-27% Earth Science 55%-60% 40%-45% 50%-55% 40%-45% 35%-40% 25%-30% Life Science 50%-55% 30%-35% 40%-45% 35%-40% 30%-35% 25%-27% Mathematical Science 55%-60% 45%-50% 45%-50% 35%-40% 30%-35% 25%-30% Physical Science 35%-40% 30%-35% 30%-35% 25%-30% 25%-27% 25%-27% CSIR UGC NET December 2019 - Lectureship (NET) Expected Cutoff Subject General EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Science 40%-45% 30%-35% 35%-40% 30%-35% 25%-27% 25%-27% Earth Science 50%-55% 35%-40% 45%-50% 35%-40% 35%-40% 25%-27% Life Science 45%-50% 30%-35% 35%-40% 30%-35% 25%-30% 25%-27% Mathematical Science 50%-55% 40%-45% 40%-45% 30%-35% 25%-30% 25%-27% Physical Science 35%-40% 30%-35% 30%-35% 25%-27% 25%-27% 25%-27%

CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 Previous Cutoff Percentage

Let’s have a look at the CSIR UGC NET June 2019 Minimum cut-off percentage for the award of fellowship/lectureship:

CSIR UGC NET June 2019 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff Subject General EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Science 47.75% 36.25% 41.75% 34.25% 28.00% 25.00% Earth Science 57.54% 40.13% 50.65% 42.15% 39.18% 26.74% Life Science 52.50% 33.75% 43.75% 35.25% 31.75% 25.00% Mathematical Science 55.75% 46.63% 48.88% 37.75% 30.50% 28.50% Physical Science 39.06% 33.13% 33.31% 27.00% 25.00% 25.00% CSIR UGC NET June 2019 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff Subject General EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Science 42.98% 33.00% 37.58% 30.83% 25.20% 25.00% Earth Science 51.79% 36.12% 45.59% 37.94% 35.26% 25.00% Life Science 47.25% 33.00% 39.38% 31.73% 28.58% 25.00% Mathematical Science 50.18% 41.97% 43.99% 33.98% 27.45% 25.00% Physical Science 35.15% 33.00% 33.00% 25.00% 25.00% 25.00%

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

Display of Answer Key for Challenges

The Provisional Answer Key will be displayed on the NTA website csirnet.nta.nic.in to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Key. The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. The Candidates will be given an opportunity to make a challenge online against the Provisional Answer Key on payment of Rs. 1000/- per question challenged as processing charges.

Result (31st December 2019)

The result of the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam will be uploaded on the website www.csirnet.nta.nic.in as per schedule. The tentative result date is 31st December 2019 as per the latest notification.