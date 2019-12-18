Search

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2019: Expected Cutoff/Minimum Categorywise Percentage & Previous Cutoff

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2019 Expected Cutoff: Check CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Expected Cut-Off marks and Minimum Categorywise Percentage which will be required to determine the candidate’s eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in 5 subjects – Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science & Physical Science.

Dec 18, 2019 12:17 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
CSIR UGC NET December 2019: Expected Cutoff/Minimum Categorywise Percentage & Previous Cutoff
CSIR UGC NET December 2019: Expected Cutoff/Minimum Categorywise Percentage & Previous Cutoff

NTA conducted CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam in online mode for the first time across different examination centres on 15th December 2019. The exam was postponed for 7,772 candidates who were going to appear from 24 Centres located in the States of Assam (Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar & Tezpur) and Meghalaya (Shillong). Candidates who have appeared for the exam must be expecting to clear the cut-off marks now. So based on the difficulty level of the Question Paper of 5 subjects – Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science & Physical Science, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam.

Get CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Detailed Exam Analysis

CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 Minimum Categorywise Percentage

Below is the minimum categorywise percentage bench mark for both fellowship and lectureship as given below:

Minimum Categorywise Percentage for CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam

Category

Minimum Percentage

General, EWS & OBC

33%

SC, ST and PwD

25%

Click here to know the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Eligibility Criteria

CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 Expected Cutoff Percentage

The difficulty level of the questions asked for the 5 subjects of CSIR UGC NET December 2019 exam ranged from ‘Moderate to difficult’. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off Marks for CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Expected Cutoff

Subject

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Chemical

Science

45%-50%

35%-40%

40%-45%

30%-35%

25%-30%

25%-27%

Earth

Science

55%-60%

40%-45%

50%-55%

40%-45%

35%-40%

25%-30%

Life Science

50%-55%

30%-35%

40%-45%

35%-40%

30%-35%

25%-27%

Mathematical

Science

55%-60%

45%-50%

45%-50%

35%-40%

30%-35%

25%-30%

Physical

Science

35%-40%

30%-35%

30%-35%

25%-30%

25%-27%

25%-27%

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 - Lectureship (NET) Expected Cutoff

Subject

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Chemical

Science

40%-45%

30%-35%

35%-40%

30%-35%

25%-27%

25%-27%

Earth

Science

50%-55%

35%-40%

45%-50%

35%-40%

35%-40%

25%-27%

Life Science

45%-50%

30%-35%

35%-40%

30%-35%

25%-30%

25%-27%

Mathematical

Science

50%-55%

40%-45%

40%-45%

30%-35%

25%-30%

25%-27%

Physical

Science

35%-40%

30%-35%

30%-35%

25%-27%

25%-27%

25%-27%

CSIR UGC NET 2019 December Exam Pattern and Syllabus

CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 Previous Cutoff Percentage

Let’s have a look at the CSIR UGC NET June 2019 Minimum cut-off percentage for the award of fellowship/lectureship:

CSIR UGC NET June 2019 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff

Subject

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Chemical

Science

47.75%

36.25%

41.75%

34.25%

28.00%

25.00%

Earth

Science

57.54%

40.13%

50.65%

42.15%

39.18%

26.74%

Life Science

52.50%

33.75%

43.75%

35.25%

31.75%

25.00%

Mathematical

Science

55.75%

46.63%

48.88%

37.75%

30.50%

28.50%

Physical

Science

39.06%

33.13%

33.31%

27.00%

25.00%

25.00%

CSIR UGC NET June 2019 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff

Subject

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Chemical

Science

42.98%

33.00%

37.58%

30.83%

25.20%

25.00%

Earth

Science

51.79%

36.12%

45.59%

37.94%

35.26%

25.00%

Life Science

47.25%

33.00%

39.38%

31.73%

28.58%

25.00%

Mathematical

Science

50.18%

41.97%

43.99%

33.98%

27.45%

25.00%

Physical

Science

35.15%

33.00%

33.00%

25.00%

25.00%

25.00%

Click here to know CSIR UGC Net June 2019 Result & Cut-Off

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

Display of Answer Key for Challenges

The Provisional Answer Key will be displayed on the NTA website csirnet.nta.nic.in to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Key. The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. The Candidates will be given an opportunity to make a challenge online against the Provisional Answer Key on payment of Rs. 1000/- per question challenged as processing charges.

Check NTA UGC NET/ CSIR UGC-NET 2019-2020 Exam Calendar

Result (31st December 2019)

The result of the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam will be uploaded on the website www.csirnet.nta.nic.in as per schedule. The tentative result date is 31st December 2019 as per the latest notification.

Related Stories