CSL Project Assistant Recruitment 2020, Apply Online @cochinshipyard.com from 27 May

CSL Project Assistant Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at coachinshipyard.com. Check details here.

May 26, 2020 19:56 IST
CSL Project Assistant Recruitment 2020
CSL Project Assistant Recruitment 2020: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 June 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of Online Application: 27 May 2020
  • Last Date of Online Application: 20 June 2020

CSL Project Assistant Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Project Assistant - 6 Posts

Discipline:

  • Mechanical - 2 Posts
  • Electrical - 2 Posts
  • Electronics - 1 Post
  • Information Technology - 1 Post

CSL Project Assistant Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Mechanical - Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with 60% of marks.
  • Electrical - Diploma in Electrical Engineering with 60% of marks from a State Board of Technical Education.
  • Electronics - Diploma in Electronics Engineering with 60% of marks from a State Board of Technical Education.
  • Information Technology - Diploma in Computer Engineering/Information Technology with 60% of marks from a State Board of Technical Education.

Age Limit - 30 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for CSL Project Assistant Recruitment 2020 
Interested candidates can apply online from 27 May to 20 June 2020. Application submitted direct or by any other mode shall not be accepted.

CSL Project Assistant Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

  • General - Rs. 200/-
  • Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)- Nil

