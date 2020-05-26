CSL Project Assistant Recruitment 2020, Apply Online @cochinshipyard.com from 27 May

CSL Project Assistant Recruitment 2020: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 June 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of Online Application: 27 May 2020

Last Date of Online Application: 20 June 2020

CSL Project Assistant Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Project Assistant - 6 Posts

Discipline:

Mechanical - 2 Posts

Electrical - 2 Posts

Electronics - 1 Post

Information Technology - 1 Post

CSL Project Assistant Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Mechanical - Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with 60% of marks.

Electrical - Diploma in Electrical Engineering with 60% of marks from a State Board of Technical Education.

Electronics - Diploma in Electronics Engineering with 60% of marks from a State Board of Technical Education.

Information Technology - Diploma in Computer Engineering/Information Technology with 60% of marks from a State Board of Technical Education.

Age Limit - 30 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for CSL Project Assistant Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 27 May to 20 June 2020. Application submitted direct or by any other mode shall not be accepted.

CSL Project Assistant Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General - Rs. 200/-

Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)- Nil

Latest Government Jobs:

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020: 18 Vacancies for Financial Advisor, Superintending Engineer & Other Posts

DHGMCH Recruitment 2020 for Data Entry Operator Posts, Apply till June 09 @wbhealth.gov.in

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for 577 Field Worker and Public Health Worker Posts, Apply Online @vmc.gov.in

Sainik School Nalanda (Bihar) Recruitment 2020: Apply for TGT (Mathematics) Post

IIT Delhi hiring Project Assistant and Senior Project Scientist, Apply by 10 June

NBPGR Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for RA III, Project Associate I, Scientific Administrative Asst Posts