Online CTET 2021 In December 2021/January 2022: Check Official Notification Updates About CTET Syllabus, Pattern

CBSE CTET: An official notification regarding the next CTET 2021 has been released online by CBSE. The next CTET will be conducted online during December 2021 or January 2022 by following COVID-19 safety protocols. According to the notification, this move will result in faster processing & declaration of CTET result along with avoiding paper wastage on account of printing of question papers & OMR sheets.

CTET Online Exam Will Based On Existing Syllabus & Pattern

The notification also pointed out The online CTET exam will be based on the existing syllabus and exam pattern. Which means no new topics have been added or deleted from the CTET Syllabus and no changes have been made in the CTET exam pattern. One can check CTET 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern from the link given below

CTET Syllabus 2021 (PDF) With Exam Pattern: Paper 1 & 2

Less Question On Factual Knowledge:

As per the notification, questions in the online CTET will be less on factual knowledge and more on conceptual understanding, problem-solving, application, critical thinking, and reasoning. The board will also release the sample blueprints and sample questions as per the changes, before the exam. Here is the important part of the notification which has been highlighted.

This simply means rote learning will not fetch a good score in the online CTET. Jagran Josh has provided important support study materials for the preparation of various Teachers Eligibility Tests. Candidates preparing for these teaching exams can check important resources to raise their level of preparation. Previous year question papers, new syllabus, important questions, etc., are some of the resources which are essential for the preparation of any TET. Now, the exam schedule has been announced so candidates waiting for CTET 2021 notification are advised to focus on preparation and revision.