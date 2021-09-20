CBSE CTET 2021: Online Registration Process Started - Check Key Dates, Syllabus, Pattern & Important Questions & Other Important Details For Online Exam

CBSE CTET 2021: Online registration for Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) to start from 20th September. Check important dates, new syllabus, pattern, important questions and other details related to the online exam.

CBSE CTET 2021: Registration or online application for CTET has been started online at ctet.nic.in. The last date to submit the online application for CTET 2021 is 19 October. This year CTET will be conducted online from 16 December 2021 to 13 January 2022. The registration fee for the general (& OBC) category is rupees 1000 for one paper (either paper 1 or paper 2) & rupees 1,200, opting for both the papers (paper 1 & paper 2).

CTET 2021: Official Notification & Updates

CTET 2021: Key Information

Official Website ctet.nic.in CTET 2021 Exam Date 16 December 2021 To 13 January 2022 Online Registration Start 20 September 2021 Last Date For Online Registration 19 October 2021 Last Date To Submit Application Fees 20 October (Till 03:30 PM) Application Fee (For General/OBC) For One Paper - Rs 1,000 (Paper 1 or Paper 2) For Both Papers Rs 1,200 (Paper 1 & Paper 2) Application Fee (For SC/ST/PHD) For One Paper - Rs. 500 (Paper 1 or Paper 2) For Both Papers Rs. 600 (Paper 1 & Paper 2)

This is the 15th edition of CTET and it will be conducted in 20 languages around the country. Jagran Josh has provided many important articles related to CTET 2021 preparation. You can check CTET Syllabus & Pattern along with important questions & other important details for online CTET from the following links.

CTET 2021: Most Important Resources