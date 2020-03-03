CTET 2020: Syllabus तथा Exam Pattern (पेपर I + पेपर II)

CTET Syllabus 2020 का Exam Pattern यहां उपलब्ध है (पेपर 1 तथा पेपर 2 के लिए)। इस लेख में हम आपको CTET 2020 के Paper I अथवा Paper II के Syllabus और Exam Pattern से जुड़ी पूरी जानकारी देंगे.

सूची

शिक्षकों के रूप में कक्षा 1 से लेकर कक्षा 5 तक पढ़ाने की इच्छा रखने वाले व्यक्तियों को सीटीईटी पेपर 1 देना होता है अथवा कक्षा 6 से लेकर कक्षा 8 तक को पढ़ाने की इच्छा रखने वाले व्यक्तियों को पेपर 2 देना होता है. कोई व्यक्ति चाहे तो दोनों पेपर दे सकता है इनसे जुड़ी और अधिक जानकारी के लिए इस लिंक की मदद ले

सीटीईटी का सिलेबस अथवा एग्जाम पैटर्न कुछ इस प्रकार है:

सीटीईटी एग्जाम पैटर्न 2020: पेपर – 1

विषय प्रश्नों की संख्या अंक बाल विकास एवं शिक्षाशास्त्र (Child Development and Pedagogy) 30 30 भाषा – 1 (Language I) Compulsory 30 30 भाषा – 2 (Language II) Compulsory 30 30 गणित (Mathematics) 30 30 पर्यावरण अध्ययन (Environmental Studies) 30 30 कुल (समय 150 मिनट्स) 150 प्रश्न 150 अंक

सीटीईटी का सिलेबस 2020: पेपर - 1

I. Child Development and Pedagogy (30 Questions)

(a) Child Development (Primary School Child) 15 Questions

• Concept of development and its relationship with learning

• Principles of the development of children

• Influence of Heredity & Environment

• Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers)

• Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives

• Concepts of child-centered and progressive education

• Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence

• Multi-Dimensional Intelligence

• Language & Thought

• Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender-bias and educational practice

• Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc.

• Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice

• Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement.

(b) Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs (5 Questions)

• Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived

• Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc.

• Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners

(c) Learning and Pedagogy (10 Questions)

• How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance.

• Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning.

• Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’

• Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process.

• Cognition & Emotions

• Motivation and learning

• Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental

II. Language – I (30 Questions)

(a) Language Comprehension (15 Questions)

Reading unseen passages – two passages one prose or drama and one poem with questions on comprehension, inference, grammar and verbal ability (Prose passage may be literary, scientific, narrative or discursive)

(b) Pedagogy of Language Development (15 Questions)

• Learning and acquisition

• Principles of language Teaching

• Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool

• Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form

• Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders

• Language Skills

• Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing

• Teaching- learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom

• Remedial Teaching

III. Language – II 30 Questions

(a) Comprehension (15 Questions)

Two unseen prose passages (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with question on comprehension, grammar and verbal ability

(b) Pedagogy of Language Development (15 Questions)

• Learning and acquisition

• Principles of language Teaching

• Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool

• Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form;

• Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders

• Language Skills

• Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing

• Teaching – learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom

• Remedial Teaching

IV - Mathematics 30 Questions

(a) Content 15 Questions

• Geometry

• Shapes & Spatial Understanding

• Solids around Us

• Numbers

• Addition and Subtraction

• Multiplication

• Division

• Measurement

• Weight

• Time

• Volume

• Data Handling

• Patterns

• Money

(b) Pedagogical issues (15 Questions)

• Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking; understanding children’s thinking and reasoning patterns and strategies of making meaning and learning

• Place of Mathematics in Curriculum

• Language of Mathematics

• Community Mathematics

• Evaluation through formal and informal methods

• Problems of Teaching

• Error analysis and related aspects of learning and teaching

• Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching

V. Environmental Studies 30 Questions

(a) Content (15 Questions)

i. Family and Friends:

1.1 Relationships

1.2 Work and Play

1.3 Animals

1.4 Plants

ii. Food

iii. Shelter

iv. Water

v. Travel

vi. Things We Make and Do

(b) Pedagogical Issues (15 Questions)

• Concept and scope of EVS

• Significance of EVS, integrated EVS

• Environmental Studies & Environmental Education

• Learning Principles

• Scope & relation to Science & Social Science

• Approaches of presenting concepts

• Activities

• Experimentation/Practical Work

• Discussion

• CCE

• Teaching material/Aids

• Problems

सीटीईटी का एग्जाम पैटर्न 2020: पेपर – 2

विषय प्रश्नों की संख्या अंक 1. बाल विकास एवं शिक्षाशास्त्र (Child Development and Pedagogy) Compulsory 30 30 2.भाषा – 1 (Language I) Compulsory 30 30 3.भाषा – 2 (Language II) Compulsory 30 30 4.गणित और विज्ञान (गणित और विज्ञान के शिक्षकों के लिए) या 5. सामाजिक अध्ययन / सामाजिक विज्ञान (सोशल स्टडीज / सोशल साइंस के शिक्षकों के लिए) 60 60 कुल (समय 150 मिनट्स) 150 प्रश्न 150 अंक

* किसी भी अन्य शिक्षक के लिए - IV या फिर V

सीटीईटी का सिलेबस 2020: पेपर – 2

I. Child Development and Pedagogy (30 Questions)

(a) Child Development (Elementary School Child) 15 Questions

• Concept of development and its relationship with learning

• Principles of the development of children

• Influence of Heredity & Environment

• Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers)

• Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives

• Concepts of child-centered and progressive education

• Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence

• Multi-Dimensional Intelligence

• Language & Thought

• Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender-bias and educational practice

• Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc.

• Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice

• Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement.

(b) Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs (5 Questions)

• Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived

• Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc.

• Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners

(c) Learning and Pedagogy (10 Questions)

• How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance.

• Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning.

• Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’

• Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process.

• Cognition & Emotions

• Motivation and learning

• Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental

II. Language I (30 Questions)

(a) Language Comprehension (15 Questions)

Reading unseen passages – two passages one prose or drama and one poem with questions on comprehension, inference, grammar and verbal ability (Prose passage may be literary, scientific, narrative or discursive)

(b) Pedagogy of Language Development (15 Questions)

• Learning and acquisition

• Principles of language Teaching

• Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool

• Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form;

• Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders

• Language Skills

• Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing

• Teaching- learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom

• Remedial Teaching

III. Language – II (30 Questions)

(a) Comprehension (15 Questions)

Two unseen prose passages (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with question on comprehension, grammar and verbal ability

(b) Pedagogy of Language Development (15 Questions)

• Learning and acquisition

• Principles of language Teaching

• Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool

• Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form;

• Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders

• Language Skills

• Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing

• Teaching – learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom

• Remedial Teaching

IV. Mathematics and Science (60 Questions)

(i) Mathematics (30 Questions)

(a) Content 20 Questions

• Number System

• Knowing our Numbers

• Playing with Numbers

• Whole Numbers

• Negative Numbers and Integers

• Fractions

• Algebra

• Introduction to Algebra

• Ratio and Proportion

• Geometry

• Basic geometrical ideas (2-D)

• Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D)

• Symmetry: (reflection)

• Construction (using Straight edge Scale, protractor, compasses)

• Mensuration

• Data handling

(b) Pedagogical issues (10 Questions)

• Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking

• Place of Mathematics in Curriculum

• Language of Mathematics

• Community Mathematics

• Evaluation

• Remedial Teaching

• Problem of Teaching

(ii) Science 30 Questions

(a) Content (20 Questions)

• Food

• Sources of food

• Components of food

• Cleaning food

• Materials

• Materials of daily use

• The World of the Living

• Moving Things People and Ideas

• How things work

• Electric current and circuits

• Magnets

• Natural Phenomena

• Natural Resources

(b) Pedagogical issues (10 Questions)

• Nature & Structure of Sciences

• Natural Science/Aims & objectives

• Understanding & Appreciating Science

• Approaches/Integrated Approach

• Observation/Experiment/Discovery (Method of Science)

• Innovation

• Text Material/Aids

• Evaluation – cognitive/psychomotor/affective

• Problems

• Remedial Teaching

V. Social Studies/Social Sciences (60 Questions)

(a) Content (40 Questions)

• History

• When, Where and How

• The Earliest Societies

• The First Farmers and Herders

• The First Cities

• Early States

• New Ideas

• The First Empire

• Contacts with Distant lands

• Political Developments

• Culture and Science

• New Kings and Kingdoms

• Sultans of Delhi

• Architecture

• Creation of an Empire

• Social Change

• Regional Cultures

• The Establishment of Company Power

• Rural Life and Society

• Colonialism and Tribal Societies

• The Revolt of 1857-58

• Women and reform

• Challenging the Caste System

• The Nationalist Movement

• India After Independence

• Geography

• Geography as a social study and as a science

• Planet: Earth in the solar system

• Globe

• Environment in its totality: natural and human environment

• Air

• Water

• Human Environment: settlement, transport and communication

• Resources: Types-Natural and Human

• Agriculture

• Social and Political Life

• Diversity

• Government

• Local Government

• Making a Living

• Democracy

• State Government

• Understanding Media

• Unpacking Gender

• The Constitution

• Parliamentary Government

• The Judiciary

• Social Justice and the Marginalised

(b) Pedagogical issues (20 Questions)

• Concept & Nature of Social Science/Social Studies

• Class Room Processes, activities and discourse

• Developing Critical thinking

• Enquiry/Empirical Evidence

• Problems of teaching Social Science/Social Studies

• Sources – Primary & Secondary

• Projects Work

• Evaluation

ये था सीटीईटी का सिलेबस और एग्जाम पैटर्न। कक्षा 1 से कक्षा 8 तक के लिए और ज़्यादा डिटेल में सिलेबस आप NCERT किताबों से हासिल कर सकते हैं. ये किताबें हिंदी और अंग्रेज़ी भाषा में एन.सी.ई.आर.टी. की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट ncert.nic.in पर मुफ्त में उपलब्ध हैं ।