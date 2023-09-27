DDA JE Exam Date 2023 Released at dda.gov.in, Check Junior Engineer Hall Ticket Update

DDA JE Exam Date 2023 Out: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has uploaded the exam date for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) on its official website. Check hall ticket update here.

DDA JE Exam Date 2023: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the written exam date for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) on its official website. The exam for the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts against Pose Code 06 will be held from October 17, 2023 onwards.

DDA has also released the admit card update for the above posts exam on its official website. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Junior Engineer Civil posts can check the exam schedule and admit card update on the official website of DDA – dda.gov.in.

The DDA JE Exam Date 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: DDA JE Exam Date 2023





According to the short notice released, the written exam for the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts will be conducted from October 17 to 19, 2023. Candidates who have to appear in the above exam can download the detailed schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download DDA JE Exam Date 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of DDA– dda.gov.in.

Step 2: Now go to the Title Section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Direct Recruitment 2023: Examination Schedule for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) [Post Code 06] notified vide Advertisement No. 02/2023/Rectt. Cell/Pers./DDA on the home page.

Step 4: Now candidates will get the pdf of the DDA JE Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2023 Update in a new window.

Step 5: You can download and save the DDA JE Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2023 for future reference.

DDA JE Exam Date 2023: Exam Timings/Pattern

DDA will conduct the written exam for the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts against Pose Code 06 on October 17 to 19, 2023. Candidates should note that the details of the schedule of examination/issuance of e-Application Status Certificate and other updates will be uploaded on the official website in due course of time. You are advised to follow all the guidelines uploaded on the official website during the written exam for the above posts. Candidates should note that the above dates of examination are final, however, owing to circumstances beyond its control, DDA reserves its right to change the date/ cancel the examination without any prior notice

DDA JE Exam Admit Card 2023: Update

DDA will upload the e-Admit Card for the written exam for the Junior Engineer Civil posts will be uploaded on the official website i.e. www.dda.gov.in in due course of time. You can download your admit card from the official website after providing your login credentials to the link.