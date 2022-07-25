Defence Jobs 2022: 1,35,850 Vacancies to be Filled under Indian Army, Navy and Air Force

Defence Jobs 2022: 1,35,850 Vacancies will be filled under the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. Candidates can check the name of the post and vacancies distribution below:

Defence Jobs 2022: Good News for the Defence Jobs Seekers as the government of India has decided to fill around 1.3 lakhs vacancies in the Armed Forces. Recently, the central government has told Lok Sabha about filling as many as 1,35,850 vacant posts in the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF). This was mentioned by the Minister of State for Defence Mr Ajay Bhatt in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, on 22 July 2022.

Out of the total vacancies, 1,16,464 vacancies will be filled under the Indian Army, 13,597 vacancies in the Indian Navy and the remaining 5789 vacancies in Indian Air Force (IAF).

Students will be required as Officers, Sailors, Airmen etc under these Armed Forces. Candidates can check the distribution of the vacancies in the table below:

Indian Army Post Number of Vacancies Indian Navy Post Number of Vacancies IAF Post Vacancies Officer 7308 Officers (excluding Medical and Dental) 1446 Officer 572 MNS Officer 471 Sailor 12151 Airmen 5217 Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs/OR.) 1,08,685

MoS Bhatt has also mentioned, addressing the reservation of Ex-servicemen, that it is governed by the ex-servicemen (Re-employment in Central Civil Services and Posts) Rules, 1979. He said that the reservation will be done to all Group C and Group D Central Civil Services & Posts and posts up to the level of Assistant Commandant in all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The provision of the reservation shall also be applicable under state-government recruitment as employment in Rajya Sainik Boards falls under the purview of the concerned State Government.

