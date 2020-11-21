Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Gynae, Medical Specialist & Anaesthetist Posts

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020: Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Gynae, Medical Specialist & Anaesthetist. Interested candidates can apply to the prescribed format through the online mode at cbdelhi.in on or before 8 December 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 8 December 2020

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Gynaecologist - 1 Post Medical Specialist - 1 Post Anesthetist - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Gynae, Medical Specialist & Anaesthetist Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding a recognized MBBS Qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part 2 of the third schedule. Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in the concerned speciality.

Experience - 3 years

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 30 years

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 15600- 39100 + GP 6600/- Level 11 in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix

Download Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 8 December 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the applications for future reference.

