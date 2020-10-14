Delhi HC Interview Result 2020 Out for Chauffeur Posts @delhihighcourt.nic.in, Check Complete List Here

Delhi HC Interview Result 2020 for Chauffeur Download: Delhi High Court has declared the Interview result for the Chauffeur Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Interview round for the Chauffeur posts can check their result available on the official website of Delhi HC - delhihighcourt.nic.in.

It is noted that under the selection process for the Delhi High Court Chauffeur Open Examination 2019, candidates who have qualified in written test were called for skill test. Finally those who qualified in the Skill Test were appeared for the Interview round.

Delhi High Court has also released the Marks obtained by the candidates in written test including in Skill Test/Interview. Candidates can check their marks obtained in various stages during the selection process for the Chauffeur Open Examination 2019.

Direct Link for Delhi HC Interview Result 2020 for Chauffeur Posts





How to Download: Delhi HC Interview Result 2020 for Chauffeur Posts