DHFWS North Paragana Result 2021 Out for Lab Technician Posts @wbhealth.gov.in, Check DV Schedule

DHFWS North Paragana Result 2021: District Health and Family Samiti (DHFWS) North 24 Paragana has released the list of shortlisted candidates for Lab Technician posts. All such candidates who have applied for Lab Technician post against recruitment notice no. CMOH-N24PGs/NHM/2019/435, 28.02.2019 can check the list of shortlisted candidates and details Document Verification Schedule available on the official website of WB Health- wbhealth.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, District Health and Family Samiti (DHFWS) North 24 Paragana will conduct the Document Verification for the shortlisted candidates on 08 June 2021. Candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for Lab Technician will have to appear for the document verification round at the venue-Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Barasat, District Hospital Campus, North 24 Parganas.

Candidates qualified for the document verification round should note that they will have to bring the essential documents as mentioned in the notification. All Candidates will have to wear Mask, head covering cap and bring hand sanitizer for personal use at the reporting at 11am.

Candidates applied for the Lab Technician post can check the list of shortlisted candidates and document verification schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Health Department. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for DHFWS North Paragana Result 2021 for Lab Technician Posts





