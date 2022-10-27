DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment 2022: 1061 Vacancies to be Filled for Admin & Allied (A&A)

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment 2022: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) will release the notification 1061 Admin & Allied (A&A) Posts. Check Updates Here.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment 2022: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) has issued a short notification for a total of 1061 vacancies for the post of Stenographer Grade-I, Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Stenographer Grade-II, Administrative Assistant ‘A’, Store Assistant ‘A’ Security Assistant ‘A’ Vehicle Operator ‘A’, Fire Engine Driver ‘A’, and Fireman under Admin & Allied CETPAM 10 (A&A).

According to the reports, DRDO CEPTAM Applications will be invited online for which the link will be available on 07 November 2022. The last date of the application is 07 December 2022. The full advertisement regarding detailed information on vacnacies, eligibility, registration, application and selection process will be published in the employment newspaper dated 05 November 2022.

The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Important Dates

Starting Date of DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Online Application Link 07 November 2022 Last Date of DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Online Application Link 07 December 2022 DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Exam Date to be announced

Eligibility Criteria for DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The candidates can check the expected qualification below:

Stenographer Grade-1 - Graduation and Typing

Junior Translation Officer (JTO) - Post Graduate Degree

Stenographer Grade-II - 12th passed and Typing

Administrative Assistant ‘A’ - 12th passed and Typing

Store Assistant ‘A’ - 12th passed and Typing

Security Assistant ‘A’ - 12th passed and Physical Qualification

Vehicle Operator ‘A’ - 10th Passed and LMV & HMV License. 3 years of experience required

Fire Engine Driver ‘A’ - 10th Passed and LMV & HMV License

Fireman - 12th passed and Physical Qualification

Age Limit:

18 to 30 years

DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Salary:

Stenographer Grade-I Level 6 (Rs. 35400 - 112400) Junior Translation Officer (JTO) Level 6 (Rs. 35400 - 112400) Stenographer Grade-II Level 4 (Rs. 25500- 81100) Administrative Assistant 'A' Level 2 (Rs. 19900 - 63200) Store Assistant ‘A’ Level 2 (Rs. 19900 - 63200) Security Assistant ‘A’ Level 2 (Rs. 19900 - 63200) Vehicle Operator ‘A’ Level 2 (Rs. 19900 - 63200) Fire Engine Driver ‘A’ Level 2 (Rs. 19900 - 63200) Fireman Level 2 (Rs. 19900 - 63200)

Selection Process for DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Tier 1 - Computer Based Test

Tier 2 - Trade/Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, whereever applicable

Tier 3 - Descriptive in Nature

How to Apply for DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Recruitment 2022 ?