DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment 2022: 1061 Vacancies to be Filled for Admin & Allied (A&A)

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment 2022: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) has issued a short notification for a total of 1061 vacancies for the post of Stenographer Grade-I, Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Stenographer Grade-II, Administrative Assistant ‘A’, Store Assistant ‘A’ Security Assistant ‘A’ Vehicle Operator ‘A’, Fire Engine Driver ‘A’, and Fireman under Admin & Allied CETPAM 10 (A&A).
According to the reports, DRDO CEPTAM Applications will be invited online for which the link will be available on 07 November 2022. The last date of the application is 07 December 2022. The full advertisement regarding detailed information on vacnacies, eligibility, registration, application and selection process will be published in the employment newspaper dated 05 November 2022.
The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates.
DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Important Dates
|Starting Date of DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Online Application Link
|07 November 2022
|Last Date of DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Online Application Link
|07 December 2022
|DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Exam Date
|to be announced
Eligibility Criteria for DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
The candidates can check the expected qualification below:
- Stenographer Grade-1 - Graduation and Typing
- Junior Translation Officer (JTO) - Post Graduate Degree
- Stenographer Grade-II - 12th passed and Typing
- Administrative Assistant ‘A’ - 12th passed and Typing
- Store Assistant ‘A’ - 12th passed and Typing
- Security Assistant ‘A’ - 12th passed and Physical Qualification
- Vehicle Operator ‘A’ - 10th Passed and LMV & HMV License. 3 years of experience required
- Fire Engine Driver ‘A’ - 10th Passed and LMV & HMV License
- Fireman - 12th passed and Physical Qualification
Age Limit:
18 to 30 years
DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Salary:
|Stenographer Grade-I
|Level 6 (Rs. 35400 - 112400)
|Junior Translation Officer (JTO)
|Level 6 (Rs. 35400 - 112400)
|Stenographer Grade-II
|Level 4 (Rs. 25500- 81100)
|Administrative Assistant 'A'
|Level 2 (Rs. 19900 - 63200)
|Store Assistant ‘A’
|Level 2 (Rs. 19900 - 63200)
|Security Assistant ‘A’
|Level 2 (Rs. 19900 - 63200)
|Vehicle Operator ‘A’
|Level 2 (Rs. 19900 - 63200)
|Fire Engine Driver ‘A’
|Level 2 (Rs. 19900 - 63200)
|Fireman
|Level 2 (Rs. 19900 - 63200)
Selection Process for DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A
The selection will be done on the basis of:
Tier 1 - Computer Based Test
Tier 2 - Trade/Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, whereever applicable
Tier 3 - Descriptive in Nature
How to Apply for DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Recruitment 2022 ?
- Visit the website of DRDO CEPATM i.e. drdo.gov.in/ceptm-advertisement/1782 and then click on 'Click here to submit Online Application Form under CEPTAM-10/ Ad min & Allied CETPAM 10 (A&A)advertisement'
- Register for the post
- After registration,login into your account
- Fill your Basic/Personal Details, Qualification Details, and Other Details
- Pay Fees
-
-