DRDO PXE Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 69 Posts, Apply @drdo.gov.in

How to apply for DRDO PXE Apprentice 2021?

Interested candidates can download the application form through the official website.i.e.drdo.gov.in. Candidates are required to send scanned copies of their applications along with desired documents/certificates in PDF Format through email only to director@pxe.drdo.in latest by 27 February 2021.

What is the selection procedure for DRDO PXE Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

What is the qualification required for DRDO PXE Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding a Diploma/ITI in the relevant subject are eligible to apply.

What is the last date for DRDO PXE Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 February 2021.

How many vacancies are released for DRDO PXE Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

A total of 69 vacancies of Apprentice will be recruited through this recruitment process.