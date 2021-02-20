DRDO PXE Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 69 Posts, Apply @drdo.gov.in
DRDO PXE Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 69 Posts Released @drdo.gov.in. Check application Process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria, stipend and other details here.
DRDO PXE Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Proof & Experimental Establishment (PXE) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 February 2021.
Important Date:
- Last date for submission of application: 27 February 2021
DRDO PXE Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - 38 Posts
- Technician (ITI) Apprentice - 20 Posts
DRDO PXE Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding a Diploma/ITI in the relevant subject are eligible to apply.
DRDO PXE Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Stipend
- Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Rs. 8000/-
- Technician (ITI) Apprentice - Rs. 7000/-
DRDO PXE Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Selection Procedure
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.
Download DRDO PXE Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for DRDO PXE Apprentice 2021
Interested candidates can download the application form through the official website.i.e.drdo.gov.in. Candidates are required to send scanned copies of their applications along with desired documents/certificates in PDF Format through email only to director@pxe.drdo.in latest by 27 February 2021.
Latest Government Jobs:
OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 22 Scientific Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in
OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: 2452 vacancies for Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon), Apply Online from 26 Feb onwards @opsc.gov.in
Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2021 Notification: Job Opportunity for 10th Pass in Group C, 1159 Vacancies Notified for INCET TMM 01/2021, Apply Online from 22 Feb
Air Force Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @indianairforce.nic.in: Application Invited for 255 Group C Civilian Posts
MP high Court Recruitment 2021 for Clerk-Cum-Research Assistant Posts, Apply Online @ mphc.gov.in
JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Online Application Last Date Again Extended: Apply Now for 580 Driver, Technical Officer, RA, JE & Other Posts @jkssb.nic.in (Advt 05/2020)