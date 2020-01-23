DSSSB Welfare Officer Result 2020 Released @delhi.gov.in, Check Marks and Cut-Off Here

DSSSB Welfare Officer Result 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the result of the written examination for the Post of Welfare Officer/ Probation Officer/ Prison Welfare Officer under post code 14/19 in Social Welfare Department. All those candidates who have appeared in the DSSSB Welfare Officer Exam can check download their result from www.dsssbonline.nic.in.

DSSSB Welfare Officer Result Link is also given below. All 1759 candidates who have duly appeared in written examination held on 24 November 2019 can check their marks by login in the in to their account in OARS module.

Qualified candidates in the exam are required to fill e-dossier module available in the OARS Module in DSSSB Online Website. The e-dossier link is available from 28 January to 11 February 2020. The candidates shall also be informed through SMS and E-mail on their registered mobile number and E-mail Id.

They will be required to upload all the documents of Educational/Professional/Certificate Degree and Mark sheets/Caste certificate/Disability certificate/Proof of Govt. Servant/Ex. Serviceman/Admit Cards etc., as applicable in the e-dossier module in OARS link in their individual account in OARS module.

DSSSB Welfare Officer Cut-Off Marks

DSSSB Welfare Officer minimum marks out of 298 are 132.75 for General Category, 104.75 for OBC, 112.5 for SC and 90.25 for ST.

DSSSB Welfare Officer Recruitment Notification PDF

DSSSB Welfare Officer Result Link

