DU Faculty Recruitment 2023 for 88 Assistant Professor Posts, Check Details Here

Motilal Nehru College Recruitment 2023 : Motilal Nehru College has announced the recruitment for the positions of Assistant Professor Posts. All the relevant information regarding the DU Faculty Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: Motilal Nehru College, which is one of the constituent colleges of the University of Delhi, has recently announced a recruitment drive for faculty positions. The college is inviting applications from eligible candidates who are interested in joining as Assistant Professors.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 88 vacant positions at the college. Candidates are advised to apply within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news. It is important to note that the last date for submitting applications will be counted from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

DU Faculty Recruitment 2023

To apply for these positions, interested candidates can visit the official website of the Delhi University Colleges Recruitment (colrec) portal at colrec.uod.ac.in. They should carefully review the requirements and ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before submitting their applications.

Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the notification carefully to understand the selection process, eligibility criteria, and other important details. The selection process will involve a written examination and an interview, and the final selection will be based on the candidate's performance in both stages.





DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: Overview

The Motilal Nehru College has invited applications for the DU Faculty Recruitment 2023 . The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

DU Faculty Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Delhi University Posts Name Assistant Professor Posts Mode of Application Online Application Starts Already Commenced Selection process Examination & Document Verification

Motilal Nehru College Recruitment 2023: Exam Date

There is no official announcement regarding the Motilal Nehru College exam date 2023. However, the exam dates are expected to be announced soon on the official website of Motilal Nehru College .

DU Faculty Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the DU Faculty Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: DU Faculty Recruitment 2023 Notification

DU Faculty Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

To be eligible for the posts, applicants must possess a Master's degree with at least 55 percent marks in a relevant or allied subject from an Indian university or an equivalent degree from a recognized foreign university. Additionally, candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), in addition to meeting the aforementioned qualifications.

Motilal Nehru College Vacancy 2023

Motilal Nehru College has announced a total of 88 job openings for positions of Assistant Professor Posts. Here's an overview of the vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Subject Area Number of Posts Chemistry 4 Commerce 18 English 8 Hindi 7 History 8 Mathematics 8 Physics 12 Political Science 10 Sanskrit 6 Economics 4 Computer Science 1 EVS 2





Delhi University Recruitment 2023 Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies has already started. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the College's official website, mlncdu.ac.in.

How to apply for DU Faculty Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the DU Faculty Recruitment 2023 for Assistant Professor Posts once the application process begins

The first step is to visit the official website mlncdu.ac.in. Next, search for the Recruitment section that corresponds to the job you want to apply for. Check your eligibility for the Assistant Professor positions by reviewing their respective job notifications. Make sure to verify the application deadline before starting the application form. If you meet the requirements, fill out the application form completely and accurately. Before the deadline, submit the application form, pay any applicable application fees, and make a note of the application form or acknowledgment number.

The application process has already commenced. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.