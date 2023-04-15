DU Faculty Recruitment 2023 for 88 Assistant Professor Posts, Check Details Here

Motilal Nehru College Recruitment 2023 : Motilal Nehru College  has announced the recruitment for the positions of  Assistant Professor Posts. All the relevant information regarding the DU Faculty Recruitment 2023  is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

DU RECRUITMENT 2023 FOR ASSISTANT PROFESSOR POSTS IN MOTILAL NEHRU COLLEGE
DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: Motilal Nehru College, which is one of the constituent colleges of the University of Delhi, has recently announced a recruitment drive for faculty positions. The college is inviting applications from eligible candidates who are interested in joining as Assistant Professors.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 88 vacant positions at the college. Candidates are advised to apply within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news. It is important to note that the last date for submitting applications will be counted from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

DU Faculty Recruitment 2023 

To apply for these positions, interested candidates can visit the official website of the Delhi University Colleges Recruitment (colrec) portal at colrec.uod.ac.in. They should carefully review the requirements and ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before submitting their applications.

Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the notification carefully to understand the selection process, eligibility criteria, and other important details. The selection process will involve a written examination and an interview, and the final selection will be based on the candidate's performance in both stages.

DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: Overview

The  Motilal Nehru College  has invited applications for the DU Faculty Recruitment 2023 . The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates. 

DU Faculty Recruitment 2023   

Recruitment Authority

Delhi University 

Posts Name

Assistant Professor Posts  

Mode of Application

Online

Application Starts 

Already Commenced 

Selection process

Examination & Document Verification

Motilal Nehru College Recruitment 2023: Exam Date 

There is no official announcement regarding the Motilal Nehru College  exam date 2023. However, the exam dates are expected to be announced soon on the official website of Motilal Nehru College . 

DU Faculty Recruitment 2023  Notification PDF

Candidates can download the DU Faculty Recruitment 2023  PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below. 

Download PDF: DU Faculty Recruitment 2023  Notification 

DU Faculty Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

To be eligible for the posts, applicants must possess a Master's degree with at least 55 percent marks in a relevant or allied subject from an Indian university or an equivalent degree from a recognized foreign university. Additionally, candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), in addition to meeting the aforementioned qualifications.

Motilal Nehru College Vacancy 2023

Motilal Nehru College  has announced a total of 88 job openings for positions of Assistant Professor Posts. Here's an overview of the vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification. 

 

Subject Area

Number of Posts

Chemistry

4

Commerce

18

English

8

Hindi

7

History

8

Mathematics

8

Physics

12

Political Science

10

Sanskrit

6

Economics

4

Computer Science

1

EVS

2

Delhi University Recruitment 2023 Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies has already started. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the College's official website, mlncdu.ac.in.

How to apply for DU Faculty Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the DU Faculty Recruitment 2023  for  Assistant Professor Posts once the application process begins

 

  1. The first step is to visit the official website mlncdu.ac.in.
  2. Next, search for the Recruitment section that corresponds to the job you want to apply for.
  3. Check your eligibility for the Assistant Professor positions by reviewing their respective job notifications.
  4. Make sure to verify the application deadline before starting the application form.
  5. If you meet the requirements, fill out the application form completely and accurately.
  6. Before the deadline, submit the application form, pay any applicable application fees, and make a note of the application form or acknowledgment number.

The application process has already commenced. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.

FAQ

How to apply for Motilal Nehru College Recruitment 2023?

Candidates can apply for DU Faculty Recruitment 2023 from the official website mlncdu.ac.in.

What is the last date to apply for DU Faculty Recruitment 2023 for Assistant Professor Posts?

The application process has already commenced and the last date to apply is two weeks from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news.
