Punjab ETT Answer Key 2020 Out @educationrecruitmentboard.com, Download Education Department Elementary Teacher Exam Answer PDF, Submit Objection

Punjab ETT Answer Key 2020: Department of School Education, Punjab Government has released the answer key of written exam for the post of ETT (Elementary Teacher Training) Teacher, today i.e. on 30 November 2020. All candidates who have appeared in Punjab ETT Exam can download Education Department Punjab ETT Answer Key from the official website - educationrecruitmentboard.com

Punjab ETT Answer Key Link is also given below. The candidates can download Education Recruitment Board Answer Key for Q.B. Series A, Q.B. Series B, Q.B. Series C and Q.B. Series D, directly, through the link

Punjab ETT Answer Key Download PDF Link

If the candidate has any objection against the answer key then that candidate can submit his/her objection for that answer. The candidates can check more details on objection through the link below:

Punjab ETT Answer Key and Objection PDF

How to Download Punjab ETT Answer Key 2020 ?

Go to official website of Department of School Education, Punjab Government i .e. educationrecruitmentboard.com Click on the link “Download Answer Keys of ETT Exam” A PDF file will open where you can check the answers Download Education Recruitment Board ETT Answer Key PDF 2020

Punjab ETT Exam was conducted on 29 November 2020 from 10 AM to 11.40 AM. The board will release Punjab ETT Result after considering all the objections

School Education Department Punjab (SED Punjab) had invited application for recruitment of 2364 ETT Posts in the month of March 2020.