ESIC Chennai Result 2021 Out for Senior Resident and other Posts @esic.nic.in, Download PDF

ESIC Chennai Result 2021: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Chennai has announced the result for Senior Resident and Specialist Posts. All such candidates who have appeared in the Interview round for these posts can check the result available on official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation -esic.nic.in.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Chennai has uploaded the PDF of the ESIC Chennai Result 2021 for Senior Resident and Specialist Posts on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of performance in the interview round.

It is noted that Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has conducted the interview for these posts from 19 to 22 May 2021.

Candidates qualified in the interview round should note that they will have to appear for verification of their original certificates in support of qualification, age, community, experience etc at per demand of the appointing authority. Candidates can check their result and other document verification details notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

