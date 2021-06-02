ESIC Chennai Result 2021 Out for Senior Resident and other Posts @esic.nic.in, Download PDF
Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Chennai has announced the result for Senior Resident and Specialist Posts on its official website -esic.nic.in. Download PDF.
ESIC Chennai Result 2021: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Chennai has announced the result for Senior Resident and Specialist Posts. All such candidates who have appeared in the Interview round for these posts can check the result available on official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation -esic.nic.in.
Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Chennai has uploaded the PDF of the ESIC Chennai Result 2021 for Senior Resident and Specialist Posts on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of performance in the interview round.
It is noted that Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has conducted the interview for these posts from 19 to 22 May 2021.
Candidates qualified in the interview round should note that they will have to appear for verification of their original certificates in support of qualification, age, community, experience etc at per demand of the appointing authority. Candidates can check their result and other document verification details notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for ESIC Chennai Result 2021 for Senior Resident and other Posts
You May Read Also
HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Services, Tehsildar and other Posts
Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs
Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates
How to Download: ESIC Chennai Result 2021 for Senior Resident and other Posts
- Visit the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation i.e. esic.nic.in.
- Go to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.
- Click on the link Result of the Walk-In-Interview held from 19.05.2021 to 22.05.2021 for the post of Senior Residents (3 years tenure) and Senior Residents (1 year tenure) available on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of the result in a new window.
- You can take Print Out of the Result and save a copy for future reference.
|General Knowledge for Exams
|Current Affairs for Exams
|Latest Job Notifications